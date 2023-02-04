Society's Child
Satanic Temple opens abortion clinic where patients undergo 'religious ritual' before pregnancy termination
The Post Millennial
Fri, 03 Feb 2023 00:01 UTC
According to the clinic's website, "Samuel Alito's Mom's Satanic Abortion Clinic is an online clinic that provides religious medication abortion care. The clinic provides abortion medication via mail to those in New Mexico who wish to perform The Satanic Temple's Religious Abortion Ritual.'
The first step for a person to get an abortion through the Satanic Temple is to speak aloud the "religious ritual."
According to the telehealth abortion clinic's website, "The ritual consists solely of spoken words. TST's abortion ritual is exclusively verbal. It is meant to provide vocal affirmation and comfort for those obtaining an abortion. The oral ritual includes the recitation of The Satanic Temple's Third and Fifth tenets."
If the abortion seeker speaks the incantation, according to the website and their patreon, that person then completes a confidential screening and virtual appointment. Afterwards they can have their abortion inducing drugs sent to "the clinic's pharmacy partner, who will mail the medications in a discreet package."
The Satanic abortion service costs $90 and their clinic will have a patient hotline open 24/7.
The Executive Director of Campaigns for the Satanic Temple, Erin Helian, said, "TST is proud to expand reproductive options for our members. This is just the beginning."
"We will remain steadfast as we continue the fight to uphold reproductive justice in the United States," Helian added.
Malcolm Jarry, the cofounder of the Satanic Temple, said they named the abortion site after Justice Samuel Alito's mother because, "In 1950, Samuel Alito's mother did not have options, and look what happened."
"Prior to 1973, doctors who performed abortions could lose their licenses and go to jail. The clinic's name serves to remind people just how important it is to have the right to control one's body and the potential ramifications of losing that right," Jarry added.
Justice Alito wrote the majority opinion in the June 24 overturn of Roe v. Wade which sent regulation of abortion back to the states.
"The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion," Alito wrote, "and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives."
Since Roe was overturned, members of the Satanic Temple have increased support for Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers.
