WARNING - CONTAINS GRAPHIC AND DISTRESSING CONTENT

A satanic child abuse ring tortured children by putting them in an oven, forcing them to kill animals and gang raping them, a court has heard. Glasgow which saw them attempt to 'call on spirits and demons'.Two girls - one of whom was allegedly shut in a microwave, fridge, oven and freezer in an attempted to kill her - and one boy were forced to kill animals as well as being sexually abused by the group, it is claimed. Members of the group have been charged with 43 offences with among the most serious being attempted murder and rape of young children.The High Court in Glasgow was told on Friday thatin the city.The group are alleged to haveIt's claimed, with the other girl also made to eat pet food.The second girl was allegedly chased by an adult wearing a devil mask and hung by her jumper from a nail on the wall.This culminated with her, the court heard.It is claimedThe children were also involved in 'witchcraft' leading them to believe that they themselves had 'metamorphosed into animals'.The group are also accused ofIt is claimed that all three children were raped and sexually assaulted by members of the ring,Prosecutors allege thatThe court heard that whenIt is also said attempts were made to 'pressurise' two of the youngsters around the time of police interviews.Judge Lord Beckett estimated the full trial could take up to seven weeks, with several of the defence lawyers agreeing this was 'realistic'.The judge told the court: 'There are so many people in the case there could be an unusual level of disruption.'Advocate depute Kath Harper estimated the Crown case alone would last up to three weeks.At Friday's hearing - where none of the accused were present - several defence lawyers raised concerns over a video posted on social media in relation to the trial hours before the case was called.Gary Allan KC described the content as 'accusatory' and having 'derogatory terms' directed towards the accused, and said it was 'potentially prejudicial'.Brian McConnachie KC told the court: 'We need to speak to this person and tell them to stop what they are doing... There will be some future video uploaded.'Lord Beckett responded to the lawyers' concerns, saying: 'The Crown has the resources to tackle this and I would encourage the Crown to do so.'The case was continued to the full trial hearing in September.