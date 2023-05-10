© Telegram / EmbUSA



American veterans were reportedly told their passports would be canceled if they traveled to Russia.The US government intimidated several WWII veterans who wanted to fly to Moscow for the Victory Day parade, Russian ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov claimed on Monday.Antonov also pointed to rising Russophobia in the US, which he said was being encouraged by the government. He accused the US media of completely ignoring the anniversary of the Nazi defeat, in order to avoid giving any credit to the USSR."We call on the American authorities to change their minds and," Antonov said. "We must be honest with the fallen heroes. Stop distorting history. Encouraging neo-Nazism and Russophobia is unacceptable."The ambassador also noted that over the weekend, unknown vandals attacked Orthodox headstones at the Rock Creek cemetery in Washington. According to the local Russian parish priest, the attackers also desecrated the chapel, defacing the icon of St. John of Shanghai and San Francisco.RT has asked the US embassy and State Department for a comment about the ambassador's claim.