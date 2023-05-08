© Elizabeth Williams via AP



A video recording of former President Donald Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him was made public for the first time Friday, providing a glimpse of the Republican's emphatic, often colorful denials."It's a disgrace. Frankly it's a disgrace that something like this can be brought," Trump said.Trump reiterated his assertion that Carroll is "not my type," but also mistook her for his second wife, Marla Maples, when shown a photo of him meeting Carroll and her then-husband at an event in the 1980s.All planned testimony in the trial concluded Thursday, clearing the way for closing arguments by the lawyers to happen Monday barring a last-minute decision by Trump to testify.