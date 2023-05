© Getty Images/ISTOCK



A New York Supreme Court judge on Wednesday threw out the $100 million lawsuit brought by former President Donald Trump against The New York Times concerning a 2018 report on his taxes.Trump filed the lawsuit against the liberal paper, as well as his estranged niece, Mary Trump, in Sep. 2021, accusing them ofJustice Robert R. Reed said in his ruling that Trump's claims against The Times "fail as a matter of constitutional law."He added that the Times' reporting was at "the very core of protected First Amendment activity.""The New York Times is pleased with the judge's decision today. It is an important precedent reaffirming that the press is protected when it engages in routine newsgathering to obtain information of vital importance to the public," the liberal outlet said in a statement following the ruling.According to the suit, "The suit specifically names as defendants Times reporters David Barstow, Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner,Trump alleged the trio of journalists were "in the middle of an extensive crusade to obtain" his "confidential tax records" and that Mary Trump was convinced to "smuggle the records out of her attorney's office and turn them over" to the paper.While the ruling on Trump's claims against the Times came Wednesday,Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump campaign for comment but did not immediately receive a response.