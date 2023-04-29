© AP



"These bacteria usually live on the surface of vegetation like leaves, or in soil. We found that they are carried by the wind into the atmosphere and can travel long distances -- around the world -- at high altitudes in clouds."

"The atmosphere is very stressful for bacteria, and most of those we found were environmental bacteria," which are less likely to be harmful to humans. So people shouldn't be afraid to go for a walk in the rain. It's unclear if those genes would be transmitted to other bacteria."

For a team of Canadian and French researchers, dark clouds on the horizon are potentially ominous not because they signal an approaching storm -- but because they were found in a recent study to carry drug-resistant bacteria over long distances.Lead author Florent Rossi said in a telephone interview Friday:The discovery was published in last month's edition of the journal Science of The Total Environment.The researchers from Laval University in Quebec City and Clermont Auvergne University in central France searched for antibiotic-resistant genes from bacteria found in cloud samples. The samples were taken from anbetween September 2019 and October 2021.An analysis of the retrieved mist revealed that they contained betweenfor an average of around 8,000 bacteria per milliliter. They also identifiedHealth authorities have repeatedly warned these adaptations are becoming what the study described asmaking it harder -- in some cases impossible -- to treat certain bacterial infections as antibiotics use continues to rise in health care and agriculture.The study offered no conclusions on the potential health effects of the spread in the atmosphere of antibiotic resistant bacteria -- estimating thatBut Rossi suggested the risks are likely low.Atmospheric monitoring, however, could help pinpoint the sources of drug-resistant bacteria -- similar to wastewater tests for Covid-19 and other pathogens -- "in order to limit their dispersal," he said.