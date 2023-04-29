Shoppers have been warned they face more fruit and vegetable shortages, as temperatures in southern Spain soar to unprecedented levels while the UK growing season gets off to a late start because of cold, overcast weather.and this is likely to be the hottest, driest April on record.Meanwhile,Fresh produce grown in Spain for UK consumption includes tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, lettuces, broccoli and citrus fruit.Sainsbury's has warned of further shortages this week. Its chief executive, Simon Roberts, said someWaitrose, owned by the John Lewis Partnership, said: "We're working hard with our suppliers to get our full range [of peppers] back on our shelves and expect stock levels to stabilise in the coming weeks as we move into the UK season."The British Retail Consortium has said difficult weather conditions in the south of Europe disrupted the harvest for some fruit and vegetables including peppers, and Morrisons limited customers to two packs of red peppers earlier this week, although it has since lifted restrictions.Supermarket shelves had big gapssuch as tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers. The shortages alsoThose who did plant crops including cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes and aubergines, according to Lee Stiles from the Lea Valley Growers Association.This pushed back the start of picking to mid-April, when domestic crops have usually started to displace overseas imports, and caused some shortages in domestic supply and led to gaps on supermarket shelves.The lack of spring sunshine had also had an impact, Stiles said: "Currently crops are looking good yetHe added that each 1% reduction in sunlight equates to a 1% reduction in crop yield.The association's members usually produce about three quarters of the UK's domestic cucumbers (80m tonnes) and aubergines (100m tonnes), as well as 10% of UK-grown tomatoes.An industry source says the cold spring had been, meaning they have had to delay putting some young plants in the ground, as well as insulating other plants to try to speed up their growth.The National Farmers' Union's horticulture and potatoes adviser, Christine McDowell, said: "British growers continue to face significant cost increases, such as energy and labour, and many simply cannot afford to keep producing food with the current returns."