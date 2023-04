© Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images



It looks like Gov. Hochul is gearing up for a full-on war against tobacco.You may be in favor of that, or you may not. But here is something I cannot understand:Thanks to the law signed two years ago it is now legal for anyone above the age of 21 to be in possession of 3 ounces of cannabis or 24 ounces of concentrated cannabis in New York State.But this makes no sense. Why legalize pot and try to get rid of tobacco? Does Hochul want New Yorkers to just smoke the stuff straight? I'd love to know.What a weird set of priorities.Yet in some ways it is typical.For the more you look at the Democrat's vision of life in New York the more you understand the strange maze of contradictions that this city is becoming.A "smoke shop" recently opened a couple of doors along from me. As they have opened almost up on almost every single block in the city.The result is that people loiter all day outside my building smoking pot, hanging around and often zonked out of their minds.The smell wafts everywhere. New Yorkers have got used to this , but tourists and other visitors are rarely impressed. When friends visit from out of town — particularly from anywhere outside of America — they are amazed at the new sights of New York, with the reek of marijuana everywhere and zombies rolling around on the pavements. Really? Most New Yorkers who have "benefited" from the law-change seem pretty despondent to me. And I'm not certain that the rest of us — or other businesses in the city — are really "lifted up" by this wonderful new industry.NYC Sheriff Anthony Miranda admitted that there are around 1,400 illegal pot shops in the city , and Forbes recently reported that theBut at least there's all that "social justice" that we got. Because remember that on the day Cuomo signed the bill into law he said that the first people "to reap the benefits" would be "marginalized communities."Well lucky them.Even the media that acted as a supportive chorus to legalization now recognize that this might be a problem.But who can forgive or forget the New York Times' cheerleading of this great change for our city. "Legalizing marijuana, with a focus on social justice, unites 2020 Democrats" said the paper in March 2019.Or consider the paper's April 2021 piece, "Can New York's marijuana legalization light up a new path?"As it happens,The legalization did not get rid of the illegal drug trade. It increased it.It did not make drugs safer. Evidence shows that it actually made dangerous, stronger drugs more widely available. And it didn't bring the city a great cash bonanza — it cost us, not least with an unemployment and mental health time bomb. In short, it didn't "lift the city up." It just helped bring it crashing down.So sure, go ahead and try to make cigarettes illegal in New York, Gov Hochul. But it gives me the impression that you must be making policies while smoking something stronger yourself.