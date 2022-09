© Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

At that level of potency, the impact of the drug on a user's brain belongs to an entirely different category of risk than smoking a joint or taking a bong rip of even an intensively bred marijuana flower.

Big Pharma and Big Tobacco are helping market high-potency, psychosis-inducing THC products as your mother's 'medical marijuana.'For 30 years, Dr. Libby Stuyt, a recently retired addiction psychiatrist in Pueblo, Colorado, treated patients with severe drug dependency. Typically, that meant alcohol, heroin, and methamphetamines. But about five years ago, she began to see something new.Stuyt wasn't alone: Health care professionals throughout Colorado and all over the country were seeing similar episodes.In 2012, Colorado legalized marijuana. In the decade since, 18 other states have followed suit. As billions of dollars have flowed into the new above-ground industry of smokable, edible, and drinkable cannabis-based products,"I got into addiction medicine because of the opioid crisis," said Dr. Roneet Lev, an addiction medicine doctor in San Diego who hosts a podcast about drug abuse. Years ago, she advocated against the overprescription of opioid painkillers like OxyContin. Now, she believes she's seeing the same thing all over again:. "From Big Tobacco to Big Pharma to Big Marijuana — it's the same people, and the same pattern."Prior to legalization, marijuana plants were bred to produce higher and higher concentrations of THC, a naturally occurring chemical compound in the plant that induces euphoria and alters users' perceptions of reality. In the 1960s, the stuff the hippies were smoking was less than 2% THC. By the '90s, it was closer to 5%. By 2015, it was over 20%.In the era of legalized weed, the drug you think of as "cannabis" can hardly be called marijuana at all. The kinds of cannabis products that are sold online and at dispensaries contain no actual plant matter. They're made by putting pulverized marijuana into a tube and running butane, propane, ethanol, or carbon dioxide through it, which separates the THC from the rest of the plant. The end product is a wax that can be 70% to 80% THC. That wax can then be put in a vacuum oven and further concentrated into oils that are as much as 95% or even 99% THC. Known as "dabs," this is what people put in their vape pens, and in states like California and Colorado it's totally legal and easily available to children. "There are no caps on potency," said Stack.If you've ever smoked a bowl and become irrationally anxious that everyone is staring at you and knows you're high, what you experienced was a mild symptom of cannabis-induced psychosis. According to one study , about 40% of people react this way. If you experience that paranoia and keep smoking on a regular basis nonetheless — especially with today's high-potency THC products, and especially if you're young —ButStuyt said, comparing its addictive power to tobacco. The days of marijuana addiction being merely "psychological" are over. "There is a definite withdrawal syndrome that includes irritability, anger, anxiety, massive cravings, can't sleep, can't eat," said Stuyt.As a teenager, Kevin Bright suffered from depression and anxiety. He started smoking pot at around 15 years old to self-medicate. As his tolerance built up, he started using THC concentrates — the stuff made from those high-potency waxes and oils — which was legal and easily available in the Bay Area suburb where he grew up. His personality began to unravel, his father, Bart, told me. He was constantly irate. He attempted suicide several times — once by ingesting pills, once by trying to hang himself, and another time by driving his car into the Bay. Then he began developing full-blown delusions, imagining that the FBI was after him. When he called his parents, he would scream at them in gibberish. Eventually, at 29 years old, he put a plastic bag over his head and breathed nitrous oxide through a tube until he suffocated to death.Since marijuana is still considered a Schedule I Controlled Substance by the federal government, there's no such thing as a "prescription" for medical cannabis. Instead, you can get a "recommendation" from a physician."This doctor's recommendation typically has no expiration, has no dose, has no duration, and no change across state lines," Ben Cort said. "It's basically, 'Take as much as you want as often as you want until you feel what you want.'" (Colorado has tightened rules around medical cards, but only for 18- to 20-year-olds, in an effort to mitigate drug dealing in high schools.)To get a recommendation, you can go to websites with names like "NuggMD" and get approved in less than 10 minutes. With that recommendation, you can acquire a state-licensed medical marijuana card. In states where recreational use of cannabis is legal, you don't need a medical marijuana card to buy cannabis products, but the card exempts you from certain taxes —At a dispensary, there's no distinction between cannabis products made to be consumed for fun and ones created for their supposed healing properties. "You walk into a store, it's the exact same product," Cort said. "If you have a med card, you pay less tax."The array of products on offer is dazzling. On WeedMaps.com, you can buy your cannabis in the form of a joint, flower, vape, concentrate (budder, crumble, or crystalline), cookie, brownie, corn nut, caramel corn, jalapeño cheese cracker, rice crispie bar, macaron, pretzel bite, cereal, tincture, syrup, seltzer, iced tea, herbal tea, tonic, apple juice, punch, mocktail, root beer, cream soda, lemonade, agua fresca, powder, gummy, mint, chocolate, gum, balm, salve, bath bomb, salt, oil, shower gel, or soap, and have it delivered to your doorstep.These products are all sold as "medicine," even though none of them is FDA-approved. (There are only four cannabis-based drugs that have received FDA authorization, all of which require prescriptions.)"There is research out there supporting the use of cannabis for some medical conditions," said Stuyt, "But it's all less than 10% THC.But we have all this research showing that greater than 10% puts you at risk for psychosis, addiction, suicide, cannabis hyperemesis syndrome [constant, severe vomiting] — all these things that high-potency THC is doing.""High-potency" describes almost all of the cannabis products sold in the United States today, the vast majority of which are over 15% THC Dr. David Smith, an addiction medicine doctor who founded the Haight Ashbury Free Clinic in 1967, is highly optimistic about the prospects of cannabis research for medical purposes, as well as the medical potential of psilocybin and other psychedelics. "There's a lot of promise in cannabis medicine," he told me. "But you're not going to get that by vaping in a classroom." The pantomime version of drug prescription that characterizes the cannabis market today "is not the way medicine's supposed to be practiced," he told me."It's insulting to the medical profession," said Dr. Lev. "They've hijacked the word 'medical.'""This is not medicine," said Stuyt. "This high-potency THC has not been studied as medicine. But because it's allowed to be heavily marketed and advertised as medicine, people believe it's safe. And so they believe it's medicine. And when you take medicine for a chronic problem, you take it every day. Sometimes you take it all day long. And that makes you addicted to it. And so then you're in constant withdrawal."To imagine the market potential for a legal, highly addictive drug, all you have to do is look at the colossal success of the industries that pioneered the addiction business: tobacco, alcohol, and pharmaceuticals."People think it's a miracle drug, that it's nonaddictive, that it helps with cancer and anxiety," said Jordan Davidson, who recovered from cannabis addiction and now works for Smart Approaches to Marijuana, which advocates against the expansion of the cannabis industry. "It's more like Big Tobacco 2.0."The future of the industry that these investors are now betting on is focused on families like Aubree Adams' in Pueblo, Colorado.Aubree's older son started using legal cannabis products in the eighth grade. By his freshman year in high school, he was addicted. He became psychotic: "Self-harming, violent behaviors, couldn't even regulate any moods — crying obsessively, inconsolable, paranoid over things, thinking people were after us," his mother recounted. He tried to kill his little brother several times. Once Aubree's younger son had to run away from his brother barefoot in the snow. Aubree had to quit her job to stay home to protect him. Her older son attempted suicide. He started selling marijuana, and ended up on the streets. He got beat up. Someone threatened to shoot up the family's house.On one occasion, Aubree found herself trying to calm down her son as he frantically searched the house for the key to the lock on the family's gun, believing people were coming after him. "There were many moments when I had to tell my younger son, 'Get out of the house,'" Aubree said. "There were moments when I said, 'Get the dog. Lock yourself in my bedroom.'"When Aubree tried to get her son to stop he would say, "It's medicine, Mom. You're the only one not using it, Mom. Maybe you need to start using it, Mom. You'll feel better. What you're saying is a lie, Mom. It's all propaganda, Mom."Even while watching all of this unfold, Aubree's husband began secretly using cannabis as well, believing it would calm his anxiety. He went to a dispensary and complained about panic attacks. The budtender readily offered him spurious medical advice, recommending marijuana flowers that were 24% THC. Aubree's husband began regularly consuming cannabis as his family was falling apart, and fell into a pattern of depression and suicidal ideation."Everybody knows meth is bad," Cort said. "There's not a user who does not think meth is bad. You survey America, about 65% of them are going to tell you there's nothing wrong with weed."And now those Americans are facing a tidal wave of corporate advertising telling them they're right.