A bill in Washington will soon take effect striking the word " marijuana " from all state laws after progressive lawmakers deemed the term "racist." The change removes the word, swapping it out for the term "cannabis" instead.Gov. Jay Inslee signed the bill, which passed unanimously and changes every Revised Code of Washington, into law March 11. The changes take effect in June.Hollingsworth Cannabis Company's owner Joy Hollingsworth, whose family business includes a pot farm, says for people of color in the industry, the word "marijuana" comes with a burden.Hollingsworth says she learned about the "trauma" behind the word from her mother, according to KIRO-TV. "She was the one who educated us on the term and how it wasand we shouldn't use it anymore," Hollingsworth said."We have a lot of people, especially in the black community that went to prison over cannabis for years. That were locked up, separated from their nuclear family, which is huge," Hollingsworth said, adding it "triggers" people of color. "It's really painful for people to hear that word and it triggers them," Hollingsworth said.