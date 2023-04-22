Society's Child
Latest Twitter Files drop finally explains Musk's "Prosecute/Fauci" 'pronouns'
Trending Politics
Thu, 20 Apr 2023 20:10 UTC
In December, Elon Musk tweeted, "My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci." At the time, not many were familiar with what the new Twitter owner was referring to.
Fauci later went on to Fox News to say, "I have no idea what he's talking about, Neil. I wish I did. I mean, I just, I'm clueless about what he's referring to."
According to a report however, Fauci took over the White House COVID-19 Twitter response account in both March and April of 2021, despite his testimony that "I wouldn't know how to access a tweet if you paid me."
The documents, which were uncovered by investigative journalist Paul D. Thacker and organized by Lindsay Beyerstein, suggest that Fauci was a beloved figure on Twitter
Earlier this week, the former Director of National Intelligence stated that Fauci's previous testimonies may have been wrong or inconsistent with what really occurred.
Twitter's influence on the medical establishment appeared to go beyond social media. The company may have worked closely with Big Pharma companies and pharmacy chains to shape vaccine marketing campaigns and promote their agenda.
In December 2020, Twitter announced that it would begin labeling and removing tweets containing vaccine "misinformation," particularly about COVID-19 vaccines. Coincidentally, during that same time frame, Twitter began working with Johnson and Johnson on a COVID-19 vaccine "marketing strategy" and with CVS pharmacy to promote approved narratives.
Furthermore, by the summer of 2021, Johnson and Johnson launched an extensive marketing campaign on Twitter, which included promoting its controversial antidepressant. The documents raise questions about Twitter's cozy relationship with the medical establishment, as well as Fauci's role in promoting vaccines and public health policies.
These revelations come as Harvard epidemiologist Martin Kulldorff is suing the federal government for colluding with social media companies to censor vaccine-related content. Kulldorff argues that Twitter and other social media companies should be places for people to exchange ideas without fear of censorship. The FauciPharmaFiles add to the mounting evidence of a broader trend of censorship in the medical and public health fields, where dissenting voices are silenced, and only approved narratives are allowed to prevail.
Comment: Love him or hate him, Musk is rendering an important public service in releasing information about Twitter's role in inciting panic over a bad flu and stampeding populations into taking untested gene therapies. Jailing Fauci for life is only the beginning of the prosecutions that ought to take place.