Locals are reporting that a bright "bolide" meteor was sighted over Israel.

The bolide crossed the sky at a fast speed going northeast, and was seen for approximately three seconds before exploding. Many locals reported hearing a supersonic boom.

The Israeli Astronomical Association says it received reports of an explosion that was heard after the bolide was sighted. "We heard a boom like from a plane," commented one Facebook user on the association's post concerning the meteor.

Another Facebook user wrote: "It was heard well above Ramat Gan," "What a boom!" wrote another. Other users shared that they thought it was a missile or an Iron Dome interception.