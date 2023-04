for asserting that men are men and women are women

CommentaryWomen are women.How's that for a sentence? A declaration.To say a woman is a woman requires no prefix. It requires no qualifier. No extra start-up syllable. It requires no semantic trickery to take its plain— its sense since the beginning of time and the discovery of language itself — to try to turn it into something else.The world, and all the men and women in it, have known and understood what it is to be a man and a woman since there has been a world with men and women in it. It is, if I may use the phrase,. Man and woman are two of the most primary, first-learned, lexical understandings of every language the globe has or has had.Neither word can, at the flash of whimsical self-declaration,. Merely for a man to "say" he is a woman does not and cannot in law, biology, sports,, make him a her.The consideration that in so much of the 2023 Western world — in universities, schools, companies, sports leagues, and news media — this patent self-contradiction, this plain nonsense, is now receiving support, is written into some codes of conduct, is made a matter of "bias training," and is being pushed with angry zeal by so-called trans activists, should be a matter of universal shock. But it is plainlyShould there be one incident to bring back the sense of shock, to call people to their senses once again, it has to be thegiven to Riley Gaines, a star female swimmer, at San Francisco State University on the night of April 8. You may and should watch some of it on various YouTube clips.After giving a talk and taking questions on why female athletes should not to be forced to compete with males, as she left the lecture room she was literally ambushed by a mob of trans activists. She was hit twice by a male wearing female clothes, and she was shouted at and screamed at with some of the most vulgar terms. She wasby a few campus police officers as they managed to get her into a side room. The mob thenbefore they would let her leave. Naturally Gaines refused. She was then kept virtually a hostage — remember this is on a university campus,— for a whole three hours.Here, in her own words from an op-ed for the Daily Mail, Gaines writes:"Just over one year ago, I wouldn't have imagined thatin a building on the campus of San Francisco State University."',' they screamed."'' the mob spit at security."'.'"'.'"The anger of the mob was palpable. But then trans-rights types. The world-famous author J.K. Rowling, who also wishes to stand by the age-old and absolutely unchangeable meaning of man and woman,, via the internet mostly, of our times. She is, in the clumsy coinage of the angry trans activists, a TERF (Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist, for those who want the sludge terms explained), their acronym for what they wish you to believe is the ultimate in bigotry and prejudice.Female teachers have been fired for not obliging this newest lunacy. In Ontario, mild, multi-cultural, sensitive Ontario, a 16-year-old student has been suspended from his Catholic school for daring to utter: that there are two genders.It gets worse/better. When he returned to the school he was arrested . Josh Alexander is a boy. Attending a Catholic school. In enlightened Ontario. Arrested, effectively,Is this why we have schools and police forces in democratic Canada? ToThere is nothing in the current round of many idiocies that matches the idiocy of pretending, or obliging, or acceding to the demented claim that someone with a penis and testicles, hairy legs, and a deep voice is a woman because he says so. And that it allows that man to don female attire, undress in female locker rooms, and compete against females, andWhy was Plato born? Or Socrates allowed to speak? Or Aquinas given to write? Or Francis Bacon to spell out the first notions of science and empiricism?Why did the West have the Enlightenment?Why did great minds unravel the universe — Newton finding the laws of planetary motion, and Einstein, brilliance personified, offering a correction to them?Why in this fit of current cultural madness are anger-drenched activists underViews expressed in this article are the opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of The Epoch Times.