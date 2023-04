Robert F Kennedy Jr is reportedly going to run for president. The son of late Sen. Robert F Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy registered his presidential campaign with the Federal Election Commission.According to RawStory , Kennedy filed his paperwork with the FEC on Wednesday afternoon, which indicated that he would run as a Democrat. His committee is reportedly called Team Kennedy, and is testing to see how much potential support he would receive for the run.John E. Sullivan, a Florida-based attorney, is serving as the campaign's treasurer, and confirmed to the outlet that the presidential run and the FEC filing are both true.In a March 10 tweet, Kennedy asked Twitter users to "help me decide whether to run for President," including a link to the Team Kennedy website In a speech given last month at New Hampshire's St. Anselm College, Kennedy told the crowd regarding a presidential run:Kennedy will be joining author Marianna Williamson in running to unseat President Joe Biden in 2024. Republican candidates include former President Donald Trump, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, and former tech and finance executive Vivek Ramaswamy.