© Getty Images / Win McNamee



The Capitol riot participant has been moved to a halfway house after serving just over half of his sentence.January 6 rioter Jacob Chansley, also known as the 'QAnon Shaman', has been granted early release from federal prison and transferred to community confinement in Arizona, officials announced on Thursday.After serving 27 months of his sentence, Chansley was transferred on Tuesday from Arizona's Federal Correctional Institution Safford to a halfway house overseen by the Federal Bureau of Prisons' Phoenix Residential Reentry Management Office, a prison spokesperson told Business Insider.Chansley's attorney during the trial, Albert Watkins, welcomed his former client's release, saying in a statement to the news outlet: "It is appropriate that this gentle and intelligent young man be permitted to move forward with the next stage of what undoubtedly will be a law-abiding and enriching life."Chansley was one of nearly 1,000 people arrested in connection with the riot, 306 of whom were charged with obstructing an official proceeding, according to Justice Department figures.The January 6 Capitol riots stemmed from allegations made by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election had been stolen from him by the Democratic Party through the use of fake ballots and voter fraud. Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol building during a joint session of Congress in an attempt to stop the final Electoral College vote count that would formalize the victory of Joe Biden.