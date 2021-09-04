The horned man who stormed the Capitol, wants to drop the "Q" from his moniker.The man who donned a horned helmet, painted face, and bare-chest when he breached the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 6 will plead guilty Friday in federal court to charges related to his participation in the riot.The "QAnon Shaman," whose real name is Jacob Chansley, 34, was charged with a six-count indictment including civil disorder, violent entry and a felony count for obstruction of an official proceeding.Albert Watkins, Chansley's attorney, has maintained that his client was "non-violent, peaceful and possessed of genuine mental health issues."