Joy Reid has been vocal of late in discussing critical race theory , the divisive concept that demands that all events both current and historical be first viewed through the lens of race and racism. Now Reid claims that parents who are concerned about critical race theory indoctrination are QAnon, Trump supporting, white nationalist, evangelical Christians.She told viewers on Wednesday's The Reid Out, "that Republicans aren't running an election, they are waging an all out war for power that increasingly is based on and steeped in the Trump cult and even white nationalism."Reid said that the motive of Republicans is to "move white voters." And this she linked to the controversy that is raging in the US about critical race theory and "race conscious education." Race conscious education, she told viewers, is not critical race theory, anyway.Reid, who has defended and praised Antifa militants , slammed "radicalized parents activists," who she says are "targeting school boards with behind the scenes help from conservative groups ." Right-wing media, she said, is to blame for "fear mongering." Tucker Carlson called critical race theory "civilization ending poison," and suggested that teachers wear body cams , as officers do, when they are teaching.Reid spoke to Ben Collins, and together the two tied up parents' concerns for their kids over masking, critical race theory, and remote schooling, up into a neat little bow.Collins said that QAnon is simply "riling people up" to get parents "involved in the education of our children" and to vote out current school boards and replace them with, well, better ones.For Reid and Collins, its insidious that parents should be so intent on running for school board, or on overturning school boards that have so poorly served their children's educational needs throughout the pandemic, and now in race essentialist curriculum.Reid's argument in favor of the status quo is that the entire push to overturn school boards, and to get divisive teaching practices out of the classroom, is based in a fear that white children "are being polluted by the woke mob.""Not even effectively!" Reid exclaimed. "I mean, according to FBI Director Christopher Wray it is a domestic terror movement and they are recruiting and radicalizing people, and people need to wake up to it."