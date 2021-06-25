The End CRT Act would prohibit federal funding for any agency or recipient to teach critical race theory in workplace training. Rep Burgess Owens introduced a similar bill in the House in May of 2021.
"The federal government has no right to force a political agenda onto Americans, especially one that aims to tear down our institutions and divide us based on race. Critical race theory originated out of the critical race studies movement. It is a Marxist ideology that sees the world as a battle, not between the classes - as classical Marxism does - but between the races. This is inherently bigoted.
"On President Biden's first day in office, he rescinded the Trump administration's commonsense executive order ensuring no government funding goes to anti-American or racist and sexist training, like CRT, in the workplace.
"President Biden's decision was unsurprising but shows the democratic party will stop at nothing to indoctrinate Americans. I am proud to introduce this bill to block federal funding for CRT and ensure the U.S. government doesn't contribute to this radical ideology."
Comment: Finally some movement on this issue, and as usual, too little too late. Spreading geometrically across the nation, the best we can hope for amounts to engarde awareness for those who see and oppose the danger. As we have reached one more level of societal divide, the clear intent is to conquer by war on the psyche.