Brother and sister-in-law say CNN's "false attributions" exposed them to "public scorn, ridicule and contempt."Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's brother and sister-in-law sued CNN in federal court for $75 million on Thursday, stating they were defamed by a report last month alleging they were members of the QAnon conspiracy group.Jack and Leslie Flynn, who live in Rhode Island, alleged in U.S. District Court in New York City that the CNN report on Feb. 4 falsely portrayed them as members of QAnon by selectively airing video footage from a family outing last Fourth of July where they joined Michael Flynn in reciting the oath to the Constitution that members of Congress take.As a result, "CNN falsely accused Plaintiffs of being 'followers' and supporters of the 'dangerous,' 'violent,' 'racist,' 'extremist,' 'insurrectionist,' 'domestic terrorism movement - QAnon," the suit argued."Plaintiffs are not followers or supporters of any extremist or terrorist groups, including QAnon," it added. "CNN falsely attributed to Plaintiffs associations that never existed, actions Plaintiffs never took, including an oath of allegiance to QAnon, and views Plaintiffs never held."CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon left at its corporate press office in New York.Leslie Flynn said in a statement that her family was intent on fighting a disparagement campaign against Gen. Flynn's family."Enough is enough with CNN, and the lies about our family," she said. "We cannot sit by any longer and allow CNN to disparage our good name. This has got to stop."In the lawsuit, the Flynns alleged the CNN report caused their family "public scorn, ridicule and contempt, and lowered their esteem in the community, causing insult, embarrassment, humiliation and substantial injury to Plaintiffs' reputations."