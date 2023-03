© AP Photo/Julio Cortez



'Tucker Carlson Tonight' was the first to look at over 40,000 hours of surveillance footage from the Capitol Building on Jan 6.Tucker Carlson released never-before-seen footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 riots at Capitol Hill that appear to dispel several narratives pushed by the Democrat-controlled House Select Committee and the legacy media.The first batch of footage showed Trump supporters peacefully touring the building, "sightseers" as Carlson put it, but the footage of the rioters overwhelmingly consumed the news coverage of Jan. 6, which many in D.C. have compared to 9/11 and the attack on Pearl Harbor."If he was in fact committing such a grave crime, why didn't the officers who were standing right next to him place him under arrest?" Carlson asked.The second batch of footage addressed the widely promoted narrative by Democrats and the media that the events of Jan. 6 was a "deadly insurrection," often citing the death of police officers, most of whom died by suicide after the riot, while others died of natural causes."This tape overturns the single most powerful and politically useful lie that Democrats told us about January 6th," Carlson told viewers.As Carlson noted, the footage of Sicknick had an electronic bookmark in the Capitol archives, alleging the Jan. 6 House Select Committee had reviewed it and chose not to include it in its widely publicized hearings and the final report."They lied about the police officer they claimed to revere," Carlson said. "If they were willing to do that, then their dishonesty knew no limits."The lack of any criminal charges against Epps has fueled suspicion from critics that he had coordinated with the FBI leading up to the riot.Democratic lawmakers pushed the narrative that some of their GOP colleagues aided rioters ahead of Jan. 6, singling out Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., of leading a "reconnaissance mission" through the Capitol building the day before. In reality, Loudermilk was seen in footage giving a tour in a congressional building down the street to constituents, none of whom were linked to the so-called "insurrection."Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., said the footage shown by Carlson has changed his perception of Jan. 6, noting that he was at the Capitol that day.Massie cited a poll showing an overwhelming majority of Americans, including most Democrats, want all the Jan. 6 footage released. He also called for a "complete catalog of all the feds who were there" in order to get to the bottom of their involvement in the riot.Carlson teased that more footage from Jan. 6 will be shared Tuesday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."