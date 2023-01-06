Videos of Ray Epps leading J6 protestors have gone viral on social media, but for some odd reason, he has not been arrested. He has been protected when others have been prosecuted for lesser offenses. Is he an FBI informant? Is he an FBI agent?
Republican Rep. Thomas Massie (KY) has repeatedly been stonewalled by the January 6 Witch Hunt Committee when asking questions about Epp's identity or his role in the so-called January 6 "insurrection."
Watch far-left Jan. 6 Witch Hunt Committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin defend Ray Epps after Rep. Thomas Massie asks about Ray Epps. Massie became very defensive about the MAGA hat-wearing Ray Epps as "that poor guy" and asking Republicans to "leave him alone," and suggested Republicans should be more concerned about Donald Trump's money-grubbing niece's accusations against him that have since been thrown out of court by a judge.
Watch:
When Senator Ted Cruz asked Assistant FBI Director Jill Sanborn, "Was Ray Epps a fed?" She responded, "Senator, I can't answer that question." When Cruz pressed Sanborn showing photos of Epps whispering to protestors who then immediately began to pull down barricades, "Did Mr. Epps urge them to tear down the barricades?" Sanborn again said, "I cannot answer that."
Tucker Carlson asked why the Trump-hating RINO Rep. Adam Kinsinger (IL) continues to defend and even "praise" Ray Epps.
Watch:
But with the release of the J6 Committee transcript, the question of Ray Epps' true identity and his role in the January 6 fed-surrection is more pertinent than ever.
Dinesh D'Souza posted part of the transcript from Epp's January 21, 2022, committee questioning. Epps was asked about a text exchange with his nephew. On January 6, 2021, Ray Epps responded to his nephew's text.
When asked if he was safe, he replied,
"I WAS IN THE FRONT WITH A FEW OTHERS. I ALSO ORCHESTRATED IT."
When asked about how he spent the night of January 5, Epps told the committee he left his hotel room when he heard that there was a Trump rally taking place and that there could be trouble brewing. Epps claims that he believed the capitol would be open and wanted as many people to go in as possible on the 6th, and that is why he said, "Tomorrow, I don't like to even say it because I'll be arrested, but tomorrow we need to go into the capitol."
In the video below, activist "Baked Alaska," who has a sketchy past of supporting both the Left and the Right, can be seen having a conversation with Ray Epps on January 5, where Epps tells the crowd of Trump supporters, "Tomorrow, I don't even like to say it because I'll be arrested."
Watch:
The newly released transcripts from the Jan 6 Witch Hunt Committee's interview with Epps show that when asked why he said he could be arrested, Epps falsely claimed that he was trying to "protect" the Trump supporters from "Baked Alaska," who he accused of trying to "incite violence." In the video, Baked Alaska is the first person to begin shouting "Fed!" when Epps encourages everyone to go inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.
The transcript shows Epps and his son have no memory of Epps being called a "Fed." Epps continually claims that his J6 role was "only trying to protect the police when, on the night of J5, he publicly advocated for people to go into the Capitol."
"about us" page says that Mr. Blischak worked for the FBI as an agent for nine years, first in Cleveland, then in Phoenix, before working as a Maricopa county prosecutor and eventually going into private practice in 1987:
Mr. John W. Blischak was born in Steubenville, Ohio. After graduating from law school in Cleveland, Ohio, in 1975, John W. Blischak embarked on a rewarding nine-year career as an FBI Agent with the U.S. Department of Justice, commencing in Cleveland and thereafter transferring to Phoenix. Wanting to seek independence and a challenge, Mr. Blischak voluntarily left the FBI and commenced a three-year stint as a prosecutor in the Maricopa County Attorney's Office in the complex white-collar crime unit where the invaluable trial experience was accumulated, and thereafter Mr. Blischak ventured into sole practice in 1987.Andrew's biography notes that his father's time as an FBI agent, prosecutor, and defense attorney contributed to his decision to go into the legal profession.
DOJ admitted that five FBI informants were placed inside the constitutional watchdog group.
