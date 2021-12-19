© Revolver

which at present is the only clean and simple explanation for his immunity,

Students of FBI history should quickly absorb the lesson that infiltrating Feds are like roaches: whenever you spot one, it is guaranteed there are dozens of others nearby. Feds simply never, ever, operate alone. This is how you end up with at least 12 FBI informants in a tiny "right-wing" Michigan militia plot from October 2020 (that's just informants, not even agents), 15 informants in the "right-wing" 2016 Malheur plot, dozens in the 2014 Bundy Ranch affair — including six FBI undercover agents posing as fake documentarians shooting a fake documentary — and the list goes on.

The Booby Trap that Turned a Rally into a Riot

Setting Up The Booby Trap

are effectively nonexistent

If you want to see what this walking philosophical paradox looks like in action, here's a clip of Epps patrolling the very front police lines of the Capitol's Western Plaza at approximately 3:15 p.m at the height of the day's mania — nearly two and a half hours after Epps and his "breach team" appeared to coordinate the toppling of the Capitol's East-side police barricades. This was also nearly a full hour after the US Capitol building itself had already been breached. With Epps's stated mission of breaching the Capitol accomplished, and hundreds of Trump supporters already inside, Epps's mission magically switched to calming the crowd down, assuring them "We already made our point," and ensuring that no more of his apparently fellow officers got hurt that afternoon:

When read a transcript of the comments, [Epps] said, "The only thing that meant is we would go in the doors like everyone else. It was totally, totally wrong the way they went in."

Ray Epps Saw It All Coming

Synthesis: We Now Know How They Did It

A Queen Creek man who acknowledges he was in Washington, D.C., for last week's rally by President Donald Trump also appears to be shown in videos taken the night before talking about plans to go inside the U.S. Capitol.



In one video that has been widely viewed on Twitter, he can be heard saying, "I don't even like to say it because I'll be arrested. I'll say it. We need to go into the Capitol."



Ray Epps told The Arizona Republic in a brief telephone interview Monday that he had traveled to the capital for the event, and that he had been advised by an attorney not to speak about it.



"I think the truth needs to get out," he said.



He said he would be putting out a statement on Tuesday and added, "I didn't do anything wrong."



A video online appears to show him saying, "We're here to defend the Constitution" and "We need to go into the Capitol."



Asked about it, he first told The Republic he would need to see the video. When read a transcript of the comments, he said, "The only thing that meant is we would go in the doors like everyone else. It was totally, totally wrong the way they went in."

Conclusion: The Time Is Now For Full-Court Legal and Legislative Action

You know the fix is in because we do not have Ray Epps's phone records from January 6.

What really happened on January 6?