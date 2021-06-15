In the year leading up to 1/6 and during 1/6 itself, to what extent were the three primary militia groups (the Oath Keepers, the Proud Boys, and the Three Percenters) that the FBI, DOJ , Pentagon and network news have labeled most responsible for planning and executing a Capitol attack on 1/6 infiltrated by agencies of the federal government, or informants of said agencies?

that the FBI, DOJ , Pentagon and network news have labeled most responsible for planning and executing a Capitol attack on 1/6 Exactly how many federal undercover agents or confidential informants were present at the Capitol or in the Capitol during the infamous "siege" and what roles did they play (merely passive informants or active instigators)?

federal undercover agents or confidential informants and what roles did they play (merely passive informants or active instigators)? Finally, of all of the unindicted co-conspirators referenced in the charging documents of those indicted for crimes on 1/6, how many worked as a confidential informant or as an undercover operative for the federal government (FBI, Army Counterintelligence, etc.)?

A bipartisan Senate investigation of the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection found security and intelligence failures at every level of government that led to the breach of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob as lawmakers in a joint session were certifying the 2020 election.



The 95-page report, a product of a roughly five-month, joint probe by the Senate Homeland Security and Rules Committees, found significant breakdowns ranging "from federal intelligence agencies failing to warn of a potential for violence to a lack of planning and preparation by (U.S. Capitol Police) and law enforcement leadership." There was no overall operational or staffing plan for that fateful day, a total failure of leadership, according to the committees. [ABC News]

Something's Rotten in Michigan: The Forgotten Case of the Whitmer Kidnapping Plot

Since last week, the headlines have been lit up by a shocking story out of Michigan: the FBI had foiled a plot hatched by anti-lockdown protesters and right-wing militia members to kidnap and try for "treason" Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer, who one of the ringleaders called a "tyrant bitch."



According to a federal affidavit and court testimony, the plot involved surveilling Whitmer's vacation home in Western Michigan and the surrounding area, procuring explosives and tactical gear to fight off police, taking part in armed training exercises, and even possibly blowing up a nearby bridge. The alleged plotters discussed using a fake pizza delivery to kidnap Whitmer, leaving Whitmer on a boat in the middle of Lake Michigan, and even kidnapping Virginia governor Ralph Northam, one of the "tyrants" who, they believed, were abusing their power to order statewide lockdowns in response to the coronavirus pandemic. [Jacobin]

According to the FBI's affidavit, the bureau made heavy use of informants and undercover agents in the case. At least four took part — specifically, two informants and two undercover agents, on whose evidence gathering the criminal complaint was based on — though it's implied that some unspecific number of additional personnel were involved.



And, as with earlier, Muslim-targeting cases, the FBI appears to have been integral to the plotters' ability to carry out the scheme. The affidavit notes that an undercover agent told the ringleader it would cost $4,000 to procure explosives. Four of the accused planned to meet with another undercover agent posing as an explosives expert to pay for them and, they were told, to get some excess tactical gear the agent had the day they were arrested. In court, Richard Trask, the agent who authored the affidavit, said he didn't know how much money the defendants had on them when they were put in handcuffs, aside from the $275 held by Adam Fox, pegged by Trask as the ringleader.



Even the profile of Fox is not unlike those of earlier targets like Shareef and Hester. Fox was reportedly struggling with money and had been on the brink of homelessness after his girlfriend kicked him out of her house, before being taken in by his friend and employer, who let him stay temporarily in the basement of his vacuum store. It was there in that cramped storage space, cluttered with boxes and spare vacuum parts, where Fox was living with his two dogs and meager possessions, that he at one point held a meeting to allegedly plan out the kidnapping. [Jacobin]

10. Fox, in coordination with CROFT, met with members of the militia group at various times in June 2020. During one such meeting on June 18, 2020, which was audio recorded by CHS-2, FOX, militia group leadership, including Michigan resident Ty GARBIN, and CHS-2 met at a Second Amendment rally at the State capitol in Lansing, Michigan. In an effort to recruit more members for the operation, FOX told GARBIN and CHS-2 he planned to attack the Capitol and asked them to combined forces.

4. In the course of its investigation, the FBI relied on information provided by Confidential Human Sources (CHS) and Undercover Employees (UCE) over several months. Not all CHSs and UCEs were present at all times, however, at least one CHS or UCE was usually present during the group meetings. Those CHSs and UCEs consensually recorded the meetings and conversations with the subjects. Some meetings or conversations were recorded by more than one CHS or UCE. Certain CHSs also had access to group or individual texts, online chats, and phone calls. Each CHS was vetted for reliability by the FBI agent handling the source. None of the CHSs were aware of the other CHSs involved with the groups in order to preserve the independence of their reporting. Although multiple CHSs were used over the course of the investigation, this complaint only relies on audio recordings and information provided by CHS-1, CHS-2, UCE-1 and UCE-2. [FBI Affidavit]

The plot's "explosives expert," who the plotters were accused of planning to buy bombs from, turned out to be an FBI agent.

The head of transportation for the militia outfit turned out to be an undercover FBI agent.

The head of security for the militia outfit turned out to be an undercover FBI informant.

At least two undercover FBI informants were active participants in the initial June 6, 2020 meeting in which the plot to storm Capitol buildings was allegedly hatched — meaning at least three FBI informants infiltrated before the conspiracy even started.

31. FOX, CROFT, CHS-2, a UCE, and an individual from Wisconsin traveled in the first vehicle. While in the vehicle, CROFT and FOX discussed detonating explosive devices to divert police from the area of the vacation home. They stopped at the M-31 highway bridge on the way, where FOX and the UCE inspected the underside of the bridge for places to seat an explosive charge. FOX took a picture of the bridge's support structure, which he later shared with CHS-2 in their encrypted chat. From there, they drove to a public boat launch across the lake from the vacation home to watch for the other cars in their group. [FBI]

In yesterday's preliminary hearing, FBI agent Trask announced that plot leader Adam Fox appears to have been the Michigan state leader of the Three Percenters, which would indicate ties to Three Percenters in other states. "He is associated with that group and according to the Facebook page was listed as a leader or the president of that group." [WSWS]

The FBI has also accused Croft in court filings of being a national leader of the Three Percenters militia movement. [Delaware Online]

Steven M. D'Antuono, who was named chief of the Detroit FBI office a year ago, has been promoted to head the Washington Field Office, a coveted post in the bureau.



FBI Director Christopher Wray made the announcement Tuesday, just several days after D'Antuono's agents and state police busted up a plot to abduct Gov. Gretechen Whitmer. His official new title is assistant director in charge. [Deadline Detroit]

Shock and Awe: The DOJ's Standard of Prosecution

I wanted to ensure, and our office wanted to ensure, that there was shock and awe. That we could charge as many people as possible before [January] 20th. And it worked because we saw through media posts that people were afraid to come back to D.C., because they were like, 'If we go there, we're going to get charged.'

The Unindicted Co-Conspirators

Jessica Marie Watkins, 38, and Donovan Ray Crowl, 50, both of Champaign County, Ohio; and Thomas Caldwell, 65, of Clarke County, Virginia, were indicted today in federal court in the District of Columbia on charges of conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding, destruction of government property, and unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds, in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 371, 1512, 1361, and 1752. Watkins and Crowl were arrested on Jan. 18; Caldwell was arrested on Jan. 19. All three individuals originally were charged by criminal complaint. The maximum penalty for Obstructing an Official Proceeding is a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.



According to the charging documents, Watkins, Crowl, and Caldwell communicated with each another in advance of the Jan. 6, 2021, incursion on the U.S. Capitol and coordinated their attack. Watkins, Crowl, and Caldwell are all affiliated with the Oath Keepers, while Watkins and Crowl are also members of the Ohio State Regular Militia. Watkins claimed to be a commanding officer within the Ohio State Regular Militia in a social media post. [Department of Justice]

48. Meanwhile, CALDWELL, who was positioned on the west side of the Capitol, joined with PERSON TWO and others known and unknown in storming past barricades and climbing stairs up to a balcony on the West side of the Capitol building.[DOJ - Fourth Superseding Indictment]

Did you see us storm the Capitol today? [Person Two] is exhausted and will give you the long version later... I will send you now a sequence of pics as we get bearer, climb through the construction and scaffolding meant to stop us, up the stairway where they were shooting teargas and the grins after we were in as well as the view looking out from the balcony.

...

Hell yeah! [Person Two] and I rolled with the Oathkeepers and some other militia.

...

On my side another round of indiscriminate tear gas shots. I gotta say, I was carrying my American flag and I got up on that fountain and I said let's go. Patriots forward! And people were screaming it and we surged forward. I will neve forget the feeling. And [Person Two] I said . . . do you want to go and [Person Two] said something like let's go!

...

We got to the level where they do the inauguration and I gotta say it was exhilarating to stand there with thousands, some even hanging from the scaffolding, waving my American flag and [PERSON TWO] waving the flag singing America the beautiful and the Star spangled banner with hundred of thousands of people I didn't know.

...

On my side the cops showed up on a level above us with riot guns and about this time I had left [PERSON TWO] and [name omitted] one of our other pals by the railing about 20 yards back.

52. On December 30, 2020, WATKINS and CALDWELL exchanged the following text messages:



WATKINS: Looks like we are greenlight to come to DC on the 6th. The Rally Point still at your place?



CALDWELL: Not that I am aware... Here's the rub: [PERSON TWO] and I will be in a hotel within striking distance of the city starting on the 4th so we won't even BE here.

On January 1, 2021, CALDWELL wrote to CROWL, "Check with Cap. I recommended the following hotel to her which STILL has rooms (unbelieveble)." CALDWELL then sent a link to the Comfort Inn Ballston, the same hotel that he recommended to others on January 1. CALDWELL continued, "[PERSON TWO] and I are setting up shop there. [PERSON THREE] has a room and is bringing someone. He will be the quick reaction force. Its going to be cold. We need a place to spend the night before minimum. [PERSON ONE] never contacted me so [PERSON TWO] and I are going our way. I will probably do pre-strike on the 5th though there are things going on that day. Maybe can do some night hunting. Oathkeeper friends from North Carolina are taking commercial buses up early in the morning on the 6th and back same night. [PERSON THREE] will have the goodies in case things go bad and we need to get heavy." [DOJ - Fourth Superseding Indictment]

Perhaps most significantly, the government has proffered, and the indictment alleges, that Defendant Caldwell played a leadership role in planning the events of January 6, 2021: by (1) finding lodging just outside Washington, D.C. for himself, co-defendant Watkins, co-defendant Crowd, and a third co-conspirator, Person Three, whom Caldwell said would be serving as part of the "quick reaction force" to support the operations on January 6 (ECF No. 18 at 7-9); (2) distributing maps to the quick reaction force to help it find the quickest route to the Capitol, should its services be required (id. At 9); and (3) by discussing whether it would be possible to recruit people with boats to join the plan, so that they could participate in the quick reaction force and ferry "the heavy weapons" across the Potomac River, should that become necessary during the events of January 6 (id. At 9). [DOJ - Caldwell Bond Motion]

75. On January 4, 2021, CALDWELL emailed PERSON THREE several maps along with the message, "These maps walk you from the hotel into D.C. and east toward the target area on multiple roads running west to east including M street and P street, two of my favorites..." [DOJ - Fourth Superseding Indictment]

68. KELLY MEGGS paid for two rooms, each for two people, at the Comfort Inn Ballston from January 5-6, 2021. The rooms were reserved under the name of Person Three.



69. Person Three paid for one room at the Comfort Inn Ballston from January 5-6, 2021. [DOJ - Fourth Superseding Indictment]

82. On January 4, 2021, PERSON TEN checked into the Hilton Garden Inn in Vienna, Virginia. The room was reserved and paid for using a credit card in PERSON ONE's name.



95. MINUTA, using his personal email address and his personal home address, reserved three rooms at the Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C., under the names of MINUTA, JAMES, and PERSON TWENTY. A debit card associated with PERSON FIFTEEN was used to pay for the room reserved under MINUTA's name. [DOJ Indictment]

141. An individual who had participated in at least one prior Oath Keeper operations with WATKINS responded, "Get it Jess. Do your fucking thing. This is what we fucking [unintelligible] up for. Everything we fucking trained for." [DOJ Indictment]

114. At 2:03pm, the administrator of the "Stop the Steal J6" Zello channel directed the group, "You are executing citizen's arrest. Arrest this assembly, we have probable cause for acts of treason, election fraud." [DOJ Indictment]

47. At 9:09 p.m. UCC-1 broadcast a message to the New MOSD and Boots on the Ground channels that read: Stand by for the shared baofeng channel and shared zello channel, no Color, be decentralized and use good judgment until further orders" UCC-1 also wrote, "Rufio is is in charge, cops are the primary threat, don't get caught by them or BLM, don't get drunk until off the street." UCC-1 then provided a specific radio frequency of 477.985. [DOJ - First Superseding Indictment]

"And they show up, we now know in this complaint, with encrypted two-way Chinese radios..."

Statements made contemporaneous to the event, however, revealed a plan to storm the Capitol and to let the crowd loose, e.g.:



UCC-1: I want to see thousands of normies burn that city to ash today

Person-2: Would be epic

UCC-1: The state is the enemy of the people

Person-2: We are the people

UCC-1: Fuck yea

Person-1: God let it happen . . . I will settle with seeing them smash some pigs to dust

Person-2: Fuck these commie traitors

Person-1: It's going to happen. These normiecons have no adrenaline control . . . They are like a pack of wild dogs

DONOHOE: I'm leaving with a crew of about 15 at 0830 to hoof it to the monument no colors

Person-2: Fuck it let them loose

Person-1: I agree . . .



[May 13 DOJ filing, p. 7]

On December 29, 2020, the Proud Boys Chairman announced the leadership and structure of the Ministry of Self-Defense. The leadership and structure included an "upper tier leadership" of six people, which included Proud Boys Chairman, Nordean, Biggs, and Rehl. Later that evening, Donohoe explained the structure with reference to the upcoming trip to Washington, D.C. Among other things, Donohoe explained that the MOSD was a "special chapter" within the organization. The "special chapter" was not to have any interaction with other Proud Boys attending the event. Other Proud Boys attending the event were to coordinate with their own chapters and "do whatever you guys want." [May 13 DOJ filing, pp. 3-4]

After 1/6, it came to light that

Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio had been a "prolific" FBI informant for years

, and Proud Boys "thought leader"

Joseph Biggs had been an FBI informant for several months

.

Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the right-wing group the Proud Boys, has been ordered to stay away from Washington, D.C., after he was arrested on vandalism and weapons charges. The ruling comes one day before pro-Trump demonstrations are planned in Washington as Congress convenes to count the Electoral College votes ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20.



Tarrio was released from custody on Tuesday, but Judge Renee Raymond ordered him to stay away from Washington. Raymond said the government's request for Tarrio to stay away was reasonable given his prior statements about burning anything associated with Black Lives Matter, Raymond also ordered that Tarrio not possess a firearm or ammunition while in Washington.



Tarrio was arrested Monday after he arrived in Washington on a charge stemming from the destruction of a Black Lives Matter banner at a historically Black church. He was found to be in possession of several high-capacity firearms, stemming in felony charges.[CBS]

On January 4, 2021, shortly after Proud Boys Chairman's arrest pursuant to a warrant issued by D.C. Superior Court, DONOHOE expressed concern that encrypted communications that involved Proud Boys Chairman would be compromised when law enforcement examined Proud Boys Chairman's phone. DONOHOE then created a new channel on the encrypted messaging application, entitled "New MOSD," and took steps to destroy or "nuke" the earlier channel. After its creation, the "New MOSD" channel included NORDEAN, BIGGS, REHL, DONOHOE, and a handful of additional members. [DOJ - First Superseding Indictment]

Person-1: God let it happen . . . I will settle with seeing them smash some pigs to dust

Person-1: It's going to happen. These normiecons have no adrenaline control . . . They are like a pack of wild dogs

Person-2: Fuck it let them loose

Person-1: I agree . . .



[Bond Motion]

A video call was held with prospective members of the MOSD on December 30, 2020. The self-proclaimed leadership of the MOSD introduced the chapter and explained the expectations, including the strict chain of command. As one member ("Person-1") of the upper tier leadership explained...



[Bond Motion]

"[Directions] could come from any single person that you see on your screen right now... but the one thing that everyone has to understand, is, yes, you might be getting told things from different people, but it's all information from the same plan. [Joe] Biggs] is not going to tell you something different than I'm gonna tell you. [Proud Boys Chairman] is not going to tell you something different than Zach [Rehl] is going to tell you. It's all one operational plan, so don't get hung up on the delivery. The information is all the same. [Bond Motion]

40. On January 4, 2021, at 7:15 p.m., DONOHOE posted a message on various encrypted messaging channels, including New MOSD, which read, "Hey have been instructed and listen to me real good! There is no planning of any sorts. I need to be put into whatever new thing is created... DONOHOE then wrote, "Stop everything immediately" and then "This comes from the top."

41. On January 4, 2021, at 8:20 p.m., an unindicted co-conspirator ("UCC-1") posted to New MOSD channel: "We had originally planned on divying them up and getting baofeng channels picked out." [DOJ - First Superseding Indictment]

Person-2 was repeatedly posting into the senior leadership chat the most inflammatory and inciting comments of anyone in the organization

On January 4, prior to his arrival in Washington, D.C., Proud Boys Chairman communicated his expectation that he would be arrested upon entering Washington, D.C. Shortly thereafter, UCC-1 wrote, "We should tell our guys and double down." Another member of MOSD leadership ("Person-2") subsequently wrote, "I say fuck it. Let's set it off[.]" Person-2 then posted "J20" and then "Drag them out by the fucking hair" and then "If they steal it[.]"



Notably, Person-1 and Person-2 were the same participants in the Telegram message chats on January 6 who expressed their hope that the "normies" would "burn that city to ash" and suggested that those on the ground should "turn them loose." In addition, Person-2 was the individual who posted an alert in the Telegram messages: "Storming the Capitol now" and directed participants to "Get there." [DOJ Motion]

Conclusion

31. FOX, CROFT, a CHS-2, a UCE, and an individual from Wisconsin traveled in the first vehicle. While in the vehicle, CROFT and FOX discussed detonating explosive devices [DOJ Indictment]

Steve Robeson

The criminal complaint describes a late-night surveillance run in mid-September from the group's remote training site in Luther to Whitmer's vacation home in northern Michigan. Three vehicles made the trip, including a truck containing five people: accused ringleader Adam Fox, Croft, an informant, an undercover FBI agent and "an individual from Wisconsin."



"That's me," Robeson tells members during the online meeting. "I'm the individual from Wisconsin." [Detroit News]

Robeson has a history of testifying for the government. In 1985, he testified against a suspect in a murder and arson case involving members of the Ghost Riders motorcycle gang, according to a Wisconsin State Journal article. The article portrays Robeson as a jailhouse snitch who shared a county jail cell with one defendant in the case. [Detroit News]