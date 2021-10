About the Author



Jim Hanson served in US Army Special Forces and conducted Counter-Terrorism, Counter-Insurgency as well as Diplomatic, Intelligence and Humanitarian operations in more than a dozen countries. He is the author of Cut Down the Black Flag - A Plan to Defeat the Islamic State, and has appeared on Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, BBC, Al Jazeera, Deutsche Welle, C-Span, and numerous national radio shows.

A DC Metropolitan Police Report on the Ashli Babbitt shooting was obtained by Judicial Watch. It shows one thing clearly. There wasfor Lt. Michael Byrd to shoot and kill Ashli Babbitt.or serious bodily injury."Sergeant [redacted] observed Lieutenant Byrd step back just after hearing the gunshot. He did not see anything in the female protester's hands prior to the gunshot"All of them agree that no one saw Ashli Babbitt with a weapon of any kind and the only possible threat she posed was simply climbing through a window.toward them.One officer advanced the rationale that since Byrd was threatening to shoot them, it would have emboldened the crowd if he had not then actually shot her. That is an absurd line of reasoning. Another said that if Byrd had not killed Ashli Babbitt the protesters could have taken his gun and used it against them.Yet Babbitt was nowhere near Byrd and had shown no violent actions.or to serve as an example. This is noted in the statement of one of the other officer's present."She was just dressed the part...she had a Trump flag around her neck...if it wasn't her, I mean it would have been someone else."This same officer noted that Babbitt had committed no actions other than yelling and climbing through the window. So it implies they felt justified to shoot a random protesterwith any crimes. If this is now the standard it means police can use deadly force to stop protesters from trespassing.