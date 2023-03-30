© REUTERS



China and Brazil have reached a deal to trade in their own currencies, ditching the US dollar as an intermediary, the Brazilian government said on Wednesday, Beijing's latest salvo against the almighty greenback.The deal will enable China, the top rival to US economic hegemony, and, to conduct their massive trade and financial transactions directly, exchanging yuan for reais and vice versa instead of going through the dollar."The expectation is that this will reduce costs... promote even greater bilateral trade and facilitate investment," the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) said in a statement.(S$200 billion) in bilateral trade last year.The deal, whichBrazilian President Luiz InacioThe Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Bank of Communications BBM will execute the transactions, officials said.China has similar currency deals with Russia, Pakistan and several other countries.