First, children up to 6 years old will receive R$ 150 ($29) more.

Second, the children have to be at school, if they're not at school, the mother loses the benefit.

Third, the children have to be vaccinated, if they're not vaccinated, the mother also loses the benefit

Fourth, if the mother is in gestational stage, she has to take all the tests that medicine requires so that she can have a child that is "robust, strong and beautiful like me [Lula].

Lula during the inauguration of the ophthalmology and diagnostic units in Benfica, Rio de Janeiro.Brazil's socialist President, Lula da Silva, has made mandatory childhood vaccinations a condition of receiving government subsidies.The socialist president announced thatand receive the benefit, or else families will not receive any help from the government."The Bolsa Família Program (BFP) in Brazil isThe program was created by the federal government in October 2003 and enshrined in law in January 2004," according to Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).The program targeted families with children and adolescents aged 0-17, where the household income is equal to or less than R$ 85.00 ($16.30) per person in extreme poverty, or between R$ 85.01 ($16.3) and R$ 170.00 ($33) in poverty.with Lula's demands, The Rio Times reported "For God's sake, we can't be ignorant to the point of thinking it's not worth getting vaccinated," said Lula during the inauguration of the ophthalmology and diagnostic units in Benfica, Rio de Janeiro."I keep asking myself what kind of love does this mother have for her children, that she doesn't take care of them at the most important moment when they can be vaccinated and can avoid a more delicate disease in their lives," Lula continued.Lula announced that the campaign of Zé Gotinha, a mascot used to make vaccination campaigns more attractive to children, will begin."We can't hesitate; we can't play around. It is a question of science," he said.because I like my life. I think everyone has a duty to their children's life, take them [to vaccinate] at the right age, that's why they say the Bolsa Família is coming back,""The Bolsa Família is coming back, and it is coming back with something important; it is coming back with conditions," he added.The Bolsa Familia program has four conditions:Watch the video below:The Gateway Pundit previously reported that six bills are currently being introduced inAnyone spreading "fake news" regarding the safety and efficacy of the COVID vaccines will face the same prison time.