Lula and Bolsonaro are striking exceptions to the oversimplification of contemporary leaders in the New Cold War either being unipolar liberal-globalists or multipolar conservative-sovereigntists since the first can be described as a multipolar liberal-globalist while the second was a unipolar conservative-sovereigntist. This is an admittedly imperfect assessment but one which nevertheless serves to make an important point: each leader has significant idiosyncrasies that complicate analyses of their foreign policy.The return of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (popularly known as Lula) to the Brazilian presidency after Sunday's run-off election is being interpreted by many as a victory for the world's multipolar forces. This assessment is based on Hybrid War on Brazil . His eventual replacement with Jair Bolsonaro was interpreted as a defeat for the world's multipolar forces, ergo why his re-election is seen as a victory.The reality is that everything is a bit more complicated than the above oversimplification, which admittedly appeared valid up until recently.following the latest phase of the Ukrainian Conflict that began on 24 February. Evidently, this "dark horse" wasn't going to let any US president ride him. To the contrary,. While differing from Lula on sensitive issues like Venezuela, he aligned with him on others like Russia.As for Lula, there's no doubt that he too is also a vehement believer in multipolarity, albeit as understood from his own ideological perspective. Where he differs from Bolsonaro is that the former is more liberal-globalist while the latter is much more conservative-sovereigntist. To explain, the ideological dimension of. Each of their three associated characteristics was briefly touched upon here , which will now be summarized.ULGs are unipolar in terms of the world system that they want to uphold; liberal when it comes to the socio-cultural values that they want to propagate throughout their countries; and globalist because they believe that the rest of the world should also adopt their models. MCS, meanwhile, are multipolar in terms of the world system that they want to build; conservative when it comes to the socio-cultural values that they want to defend within their countries; and sovereigntist because they don't believe that everyone else has to adopt their models.to these simplifications since the first can be described as a multipolar liberal-globalist while the second was a unipolar conservative-sovereigntist. This is an admittedly imperfect assessment but one which nevertheless serves to make an important point: each leader has significant idiosyncrasies that complicate analyses of their foreign policy and thus explain why they're both striving to balance between the US-led West's Golden Billion and the jointly BRICS- and SCO-led Global South of which Brazil is a part.Beginning with Bolsonaro who served during the most crucial stage of the New Cold War thus far, he's regarded as sympathizing with the spirit of the US' unipolar leadership but still wanted to defend his country's traditional socio-cultural values from the Democrats' attempts to erode them, to which end he sought to strengthen certain aspects of Brazil's domestic sovereignty.This insight very strongly suggests that Lula's foreign policy will indeed be as balanced as he signaled back in May. On the one hand,due to their similar hyper-liberal ideologies. That would be a pragmatic geostrategic outcome in principle similar in a sense to what India's successfully managed to do , but the domestic consequences might end up further sharping domestic divisions.It of course remains to be seen how this scenario unfolds in practice, but Lula is a diehard ideologue who fervently believes in his views and is thus extremely passionate about implementing them. He's also just tasted historical justice after returning to the presidency following his scandalous ouster by the US as a result of that declining unipolar hegemon's Hybrid War on Brazil that was orchestrated as punishment for his independent foreign policy. These factors complicate predictions about his policies sinceThe multipolar part of Lula's admittedly oversimplified geostrategic identity places him on the opposite side of the US in the New Cold War, while the liberal-globalist one puts him firmly in that declining unipolar hegemon's camp. By contrast, the unipolar part of Bolsonaro's similarly oversimplified geostrategic identity led to predictions that he'll always side with the US no matter what, but the conservative-sovereigntist one resulted in him defying that hegemon's demands on sensitive foreign policy issues connected to China and especially Russia.This insight suggests that the more domestically focused aspects of these leaders' worldviews, their liberal-globalist and conservative-sovereigntist ones respectively, might ultimately be more influential than their preferred model of International Relations. That paradoxical observation. For these reasons, it's premature to confidently predict this returning leader's foreign policy in the tense New Cold War context that he finds himself in.