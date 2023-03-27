© Matan Golan/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images



Hundreds of thousands of Israelis took to the streets across the country on Saturday to protest against the government's controversial push to overhaul the judicial system.The organizers of the massive demonstrations - which took place in cities including- announced on FridayAccording to figures provided by the organizers, a total of 630,000 people attended the rallies. In Tel Aviv alone, which was the main venue for the activists, around 200,000 protesters gathered, local media said.who used water cannons to disperse a crowd blocking the Ayalon Highway in Tel Aviv and detained 28 people. A group of lawyers providing legal assistance to the protesters claimed that a total of 44 activists were arrested.Amid the massive protests, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant warned that the issue of judicial reform has become increasingly divisive.he stated, urging the government to hold talks with the opposition.On Monday, however,decreasing the number of government representatives on the judicial committee.who "offered support for efforts underway to forge a compromise on proposed judicial reforms consistent" with the core principles of democratic societies, including checks and balances.