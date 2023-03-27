Here, I would like to expand the indictment to include his vaxx-related criminality, which is legion.
On the vaxx front, Fauci is culpable for an untold number of deaths which will become, perhaps, more concrete over time as the research unfolds into what exactly the long-term effects of the gene therapy are.
As of March 2023, there are 19,476 preliminary reports of death from the COVID-19 shots reported to the CDC's and FDA's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).
However - and this is a huge caveat - the figures reflected in VAERS are likely significant under-estimates of the actual death toll. Research indicates that less than 1% of adverse events are ever actually reported to VAERS.
Via Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, in a report submitted to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS):
"Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported."What this means is that, potentially, upwards of 2,000,000 deaths in the US alone may be attributable, in the final analysis, to the COVID shots. That's 2,000,000 potential cases of negligent homicide, laid at the feet of Anthony Fauci, among others.
Who has been - far and away - the loudest, most prominent, authoritative voice promoting the injections to the public?
Who terrorized mothers into injecting their children, whose risk of severe illness or death from COVID is statistically non-existent, with these products?
Who assured the public that the injections would achieve herd immunity and get us out of the pandemic, a lie that never materialized?
The shots can't confer herd immunity because they don't prevent transmission. As a Pfizer executive recently admitted, Pfizer never even tested their experimental product for the prevention of transmission.
Virtually every utterance that's slipped through Fauci's teeth since the rollout of the vaxxes has been inaccurate - always in the direction of encouraging mass vaccination, even in cases when the patient is not at any appreciable risk from COVID-19.
The consequences are deadly for some, as we've noted, but also severely debilitating for others.
Under Fauci's guidance from his perch atop the NIAID, 2020 was the first time synthetic mRNA was tested as a pharmaceutical therapeutic on a mass scale in humans. Everyone who took it was part of the biggest experiment in medical history. Many of them had no idea what they were getting into - in part, because people like Fauci promised over and over that the product was thoroughly vetted.
This was a lie, and Fauci knew it was a lie when he told it. He is, after all, as the corporate media incessantly reminds the public, the preeminent American virologist.
Every other vaccine in history has taken 10-15 years to develop and fully test in multiple stages of clinical trials. His lie cost people their lives and livelihoods, which any reasonable person could have foreseen.
This meets the legal criteria for negligent homicide:
"A person acts with criminal negligence when his or her behavior is a gross deviation from the standard of care that a reasonable person would exercise in the same or similar situation. For example, if a driver kills a pedestrian while speeding through a residential area and blowing stop signs, he could be charged with criminal negligent homicide."No prosecutor, arguably, ever had more evidence against a defendant at his disposal to make his case in trial.
Here's what we definitively know about the mRNA gene therapies that Fauci promoted and that his NIH profited to the tune of $400 million off of:
- Didn't properly vet the drug. Every other vaccine in human history has taken 10-15 years to develop with multiple stages of clinical testing that Fauci and the Public Health™ overlords skipped over via Operation Warpspeed and pushed it through in a matter of months.
- Cheated in drug trials. Pfizer provably committed fraud in its vaxx trials.
- Mandated it for people who didn't need it. Healthy children and young adults have a 0.0002% chance of dying from COVID, yet in some areas the shot was mandated to attend school, university, etc. This is a crime against humanity and it must be punished.
Perhaps most criminally, Fauci pushed mRNA injections on babies. who are at statistically negligible risk of death from the virus. And he did it without evidence demonstrating the efficacy of these injections in that age group.
Watch Fauci feign misapprehension of the basic risk-reward logic explained above regarding the injection of experimental gene therapies that don't work as promised to combat an infection that poses a statistically irrelevant risk to babies - logic that a small child could work through.
The virus itself and the mRNA gene therapies marketed as vaccines together represent the biggest crime in history.
The perpetrator is not only unindicted but is currently capitalizing off of his criminality to the tune of $100,000 per speech.
This is a symptom of a deeply sick incentive structure.
Several congressional Republicans, such as Rand Paul and Ben Johnson, have done a decent job exposing the COVID lies. Many more Republicans have been lamentably quiet. The GOP pharma cucks, who quietly abetted much of this criminality while their leader Donald Trump pushed Operation Warpspeed, need to kick things into high gear.
They promised investigations and prosecutions when they took the House. They ran on doing so as a major platform pledge. Presumably, millions of voters who understood the stakes cast their ballot based on those pledges.
Now it's time to deliver the goods.
Pressure your local Congressman. Call his office. Let him know that if he doesn't move on COVID prosecutions, starting with Warlord Fauci, it's going to be his neck on the line next.
Pressure, shame, and fear are the only tools that normal people have to get their elected leaders to represent their interests.
Ben Bartee is an independent Bangkok-based American journalist with opposable thumbs. Follow his stuff via Armageddon Prose and/or Substack, Locals, Gab, and Twitter.
