Public Health Plummeted During Fauci's Reign

" When Tony Fauci came in, 6% of American children had chronic disease. By 2006, 54% had it . We went from being the healthiest country in the world with the healthiest children to the sickest. Literally, we do not even qualify as a developed nation. We are 79th in the world, behind Nicaragua and Costa Rica in terms of our health outcomes.



And why did that happen? Well, the one figure who is more responsible for that than anybody else in the world is Tony Fauci. He is the reason we take more pharmaceutical drugs than any other nation in the world. Three times the average among western countries. We pay the highest prices and have the worst outcomes."

Fauci's Multibillion-Dollar Budget Gives Him Immense Power

"He shares the patents with them, and then he sells them to the drug companies, splits the patents with them, and he walks those drugs through the FDA approval process, which he completely controls from the bottom up. And then he gets them approved and in many cases he himself profits. People within his agency can collect $150,000 a year from royalties off each of these products."

The NIH owns half the patent for Moderna's COVID-19 injection

How Fauci Controls Science Globally

"It's very dangerous ... because a lot of what you're seeing as attacks on me quite frankly are attacks on science, because all of the things that I have spoken about consistently from the very beginning, have been fundamentally based on science."

"Every virologist in the world knew that the coronavirus was engineered. All you have to do is look at the genome. Everybody knew that and they kept silent for a year, and here's how. He gives away $7.6 billion a year. That's two to three times what [Bill] Gates gives away. Him and Gates work tandemly. They partner up on everything. They talk together a couple times a week.



They are business partners ... in 2000, in Gates' library, the two of them got together and they formally formed a partnership. You take those two and one other guy — Jeremey Farrar — who is their other de facto partner who is the head of the Wellcome Trust, which is the U.K. version of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Between those three men, they control 61% of the biomedical research funding on Earth.



So if you want to get your study funded, you've got to go to those guys. Not only can they give you the money, but they also can kill a study because they control all of the other funding sources. They can kill a study, they can ruin a career, they can bankrupt colleges who do science that they don't want done. So they are able to really dictate virtually all the science on the globe."

Drug Companies and Universities All Benefit

"For each of the humans that he recruits — he's a medical doctor, he brings in patients, persuades them to take part in the study — Tony Fauci's agency gives him $15,000 for every one of those patients. The university keeps 50% of that so now they're also part of this process. And then if the drug gets through that phase I, then they move on to phase 2 and phase 3. So now they have to bring in 20,000 or 30,000 people.



They bring in a drug company as a partner, and they go through the phase 2 and phase 3 [trials], and then at the end of it, they all split up the patents. So the drug company owns half, Tony Fauci's agency may get part of it and he and his cronies take little slivers of it so they get paid for life. The university gets a part of it, so now you have all the medical schools in the country ... dependent on this income stream."

'Independent Panels' Aren't Independent

"When this drug goes to FDA to get approved, it goes to a panel. Tony Fauci's always saying it's an independent panel who decides, based upon real science, whether or not this drug is worthy of approval. It's not an independent science. They're virtually all his PIs or Gates' PIs.



Those guys go sit on that panel for a year, and they know that they've got their own drugs back at Baylor University they're working on, or Berkeley or Columbia, that they know are going to be in front of that same panel next year. And they're all scratching each other's backs. And they approve that drug and then they go off the panel, finish their drug, and then that drug goes in front of a panel that's similarly constituted and populated."

"If you look at Tony Fauci as the pope, the PIs are the cardinals, the bishops and the archbishops. And they're the ones that protect the orthodoxy, that make sure that the heretics burn, that doctors who disagree are ... delicensed, that they get discredited, that they get gaslighted and vilified and marginalized. They're the army that controls the narrative."

Waking up to Fauci's façade is necessary to understand the orchestrated planned use of pandemics to clamp down totalitarian control