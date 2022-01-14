mehmet oz fauci

(L) Mehmet Oz, (R) Dr. Anthony Fauci
GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz, more commonly known as "Dr. Oz" from his TV program "The Dr. Oz Show," called infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci a "petty tyrant" and challenged him to a debate on COVID-19.

"It's past time Fauci faces the fact that he got COVID wrong. So, doctor to doctor - let's debate. This Doctor is in, are you?" Oz said in a tweet Thursday while posting a campaign ad attacking Fauci.

"Let's get the facts straight here. You and me. Let's have a debate, doctor to doctor, and give the American people the truth about COVID-19. I'm game. Anytime. Anywhere. Dr. Fauci, are you in?" Oz said in the campaign video.


Fauci has been under attack by Republicans throughout the pandemic, as many in the party disagree with how the country's leading infectious diseases expert has guided the U.S. through the coronavirus.

Oz said on Newsmax on Thursday that he wants to debate Fauci on vaccine mandates, natural immunity from COVID-19 infections and delays with drugs such as monoclonal antibodies.

"He is a petty tyrant. He got COVID wrong. He continues to get it wrong," Oz told the outlet, noting that "doctors like me" think Fauci has not managed the pandemic correctly.

Oz's popularity grew out of The Oprah Winfrey Show, on which he regularly appeared as a health expert more than a decade ago.

In 2009, he started The Dr. Oz Show. The health-themed talk show will end Jan. 14 as Oz starts his run for office.