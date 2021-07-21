The Kentucky Republican lawmaker said Fauci "should be punished."
Hannity said:
"You kicked off your questioning of Dr. Fauci, emphasizing federal law makes lying to Congress a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Is it your belief based on the evidence, Senator, that he lied before Congress and broke the law?"Paul replied:
"Yes, and I will be sending a letter to the Department of Justice asking for a criminal referral because he has lied to Congress. We have scientists that were lined up by the dozens to say that the research he was funding was gain-of-function. He's doing this because he has a self-interest to cover his tracks and to cover his connection to Wuhan lab. Now, does he deserve all the blame? No, there's still some conjecture as to whether or not it came from the lab. But he's lying about whether or not he funded gain-of-function research, and yes, he should be punished."
Comment: Unintimidated by Fauci's grandstanding, Paul doubles down:
