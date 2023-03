On Monday, transgender flight attendant Kayleigh Scott was found dead in her Colorado home just hours after posting to Instagram that she was planning to end her life.Scott, 25, gained notoriety after being featured in a 2020 Transgender Day of Visibility ad campaign for United Airlines wherein she shared the story of her transition.Shortly after the post was sent, Scott's sister commented confirming that she had, in fact, passed away.Scott's mother wrote an emotional post on Facebook saying, "I am so unbelievably proud to have you as my daughter, proud and amazed by everything that you have done in your life, your smile was absolutely beautiful, your laughter was unbelievably contagious, your heart was bigger than any of us could have ever understood."In a statement to the New York Post , United Airlines said, "We are incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of Kayleigh Scott and extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and co-workers."Scott credited the airline with helping understand her gender identity, claiming in the aforementioned ad that her life "changed for the better" when she became a flight attendant.