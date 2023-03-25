kayleigh scott trans flight attendant
On Monday, transgender flight attendant Kayleigh Scott was found dead in her Colorado home just hours after posting to Instagram that she was planning to end her life.

Scott, 25, gained notoriety after being featured in a 2020 Transgender Day of Visibility ad campaign for United Airlines wherein she shared the story of her transition.

"As I take my final breaths and exit this living earth," Scott wrote on Instagram, "I would like to apologize to everyone I let down. I am so sorry I could not be better. To those that I love, I am sorry I could not be stronger. To those that gave me their everything, I am sorry my effort was not reciprocated."

"Please understand that me leaving is not a reflection of you, but the result of my own inability to turn myself for the better," Scott added, mentioning a number of friends and telling them, "I am so sorry. Please remember me for the good memories we have shared, and never for my downfall. I will see you all again on the other side."

Shortly after the post was sent, Scott's sister commented confirming that she had, in fact, passed away.

Scott's mother wrote an emotional post on Facebook saying, "I am so unbelievably proud to have you as my daughter, proud and amazed by everything that you have done in your life, your smile was absolutely beautiful, your laughter was unbelievably contagious, your heart was bigger than any of us could have ever understood."

In a statement to the New York Post, United Airlines said, "We are incredibly saddened by the tragic loss of Kayleigh Scott and extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends and co-workers."

Scott credited the airline with helping understand her gender identity, claiming in the aforementioned ad that her life "changed for the better" when she became a flight attendant.

"With the support from the company, our business resource group for LGBTQ+ employees, and all of my loving co-workers," Scott said. "I was able to break free from the chains that helped me and to this day, I'm living confidently. It's my true self."