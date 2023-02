© globalmoments via Getty Images

A mother of two young boys realized she made a terrible mistake after allowing her 4-year-old son to socially transition into a girl identity and described the epiphany she had as "leaving a cult."The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, wrote two essays and recently appeared on a popular podcast to discuss her journey from a social justice organizer and "true believer" in transgender ideology to a skeptic who is deeply regretful for allowing her son to believe he was a little girl trapped in a boy's body.she said on the podcast Triggernometry with her identity disguised by a blur filter.The mother's first essay in August 2022, "True Believer," went viral on social media. In the Parents With Inconvenient Truths About Trans (PITT) Substack newsletter As her worldview began to unravel, the mother expressed deep regret for the actions she and her wife took, acknowledging thatIn the end, she came to realize that parents, not children, were meant to be in the lead.The mother followed the Triggernometry interview with another essay for PITT, titled "A Return To Reality," where she went into further detail of her new outlook."In the interview, I refer to the moment in time when I finally could see my belief in gender identity as a belief for the first time," the mother penned. "It was this moment when I feel I moved out of experiencing this belief as absolute truth, and was able to 'see' it from the outside looking in" (emphasis hers).She described the moment as feeling like "a pin came out of my head," causing the whole belief system to collapse and returned to the cult analogy."How else could I describe being in something so deep, that I could not see outside of it?" she said.