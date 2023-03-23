Michael Cohen claimed he was not reimbursed by Donald Trump or his organization for hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels in a 2018 letter to federal authorities, contradicting his recent grand jury testimony,The bombshell document, exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com, could throw a wrench in the works of prosecutors pursuing criminal charges against Trump over the payments.After canceling today's session, the grand jury has been asked to return at noon Thursday, when prosecutors 'may present one more witness,' a court official told DailyMail.com.Cohen said under oath that Trump 'asked me to pay off an adult film star with whom he had an affair,' and that 'Mr. Trump directed me to use my own personal funds from a Home Equity Line of Credit to avoid any money being traced back to him that could negatively impact his campaign.''In a private transaction in 2016, before the U.S. presidential election, Mr. Cohen used his own personal funds to facilitate a payment of $130,000 to Ms. Stephanie Clifford,' Cohen's lawyer, who worked at McDermott Will & Emery, wrote.The letter appears to be in direct conflict with Cohen's sworn testimony to Congress given a year later.Cohen said under oath that Trump 'asked me to pay off an adult film star with whom he had an affair,' and that 'Mr. Trump directed me to use my own personal funds from a Home Equity Line of Credit to avoid any money being traced back to him that could negatively impact his campaign.'The FEC letter is dated months before Cohen flipped to prosecutors and pled guilty to campaign finance violations over the hush money payments - giving prosecutors leeway to argue that Cohen was still lying to protect his boss at the time.Two months after the February 8 2018 letter, rumors began to swirl that Cohen might flip if he faced serious charges over his work for Trump.'They're going to threaten him with a long prison term and try to turn him into a canary that sings,' Trump defender Alan Dershowitz said in April that year.When testifying to the House Oversight Committee in February 2019, Cohen himself cited Trump's July 2018 meeting with Putin in Helsinki as a turning point that led to him switching sides. At the summit, Trump accepted Putin's denial of interference in the 2016 election - and was widely criticized as kowtowing to the Russian leader.Angles that Manhattan prosecutors are reportedly pursuing include potential charges that Trump falsified business records by characterizing the hush money as legal fees.Trump's ex attorney has testified to the grand jury, as did Trump ally Robert Costello on Monday.Cohen rubbished Costello's claims in a subsequent interview, claiming he was using Trump's playbook to 'muddy the waters'.'I don't know what he's talking about. He's making up so many stories here,' he said.Trump posted in all-caps on his social media site, Truth Social, on Sunday that Costello would be 'THE MOST IMPORTANT WITNESS TO GO BEFORE THE NEW YORK CITY GRAND JURY.'Cohen's former attorney who wrote the February 2018 letter to the FEC, Stephen Ryan, declined to comment, citing attorney-client privilege.He is no longer working at McDermott Will & Emery, and said that he no longer represents Cohen.