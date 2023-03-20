Here's the report from Business Insider:
Not so fast. A New York grand jury will hear a final surprise witness on Monday and won't vote on Trump indictment until it's over.Business Insider also commented on the timing of the testimony, saying that the jury could technically decide to indict Trump as early as Monday, at the end of their 3-hour session:
"There is one more witness," a source with knowledge of the investigation told Insider on Saturday night. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to divulge details of the grand jury proceedings.
The source declined to identify the witness, whose testimony will cap a two-month grand jury presentation by prosecutors under District Attorney Alvin Bragg.
A separate source, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, told Insider that the witness is not Allen Weisselberg, Trump's former CFO, who is serving a five-month sentence for admittedly masterminding a payroll tax-dodge scheme at the Trump Organization.
The surprise final witness provides an updated clue to the timing of a possible indictment of Trump and of any co-defendants. The grand jury, which meets in secret in a lower Manhattan office building, only gathers to hear testimony during three-hour afternoon sessions on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.On Sunday morning, CNN legal analyst Elliot Williams said this case isn't a "slam dunk" for prosecutors:
Its members — anywhere from 16 to 23 in number — could conceivably reach a vote by the end of Monday's three-hour session.
But that would be unlikely. Experts who have described the Manhattan grand jury process to Insider say there are several steps between the final testimony and the vote.
Comment: 'This is a flawed case': Legal expert pours cold water on NY DA's rumored plan to indict Trump as he explains why prosecution would likely fail