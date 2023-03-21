The Republican-led legislation prevented Biden's administration from taking environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) issues into account when making investment decisions. GOP lawmakers argue ESG is a measure of a corporation's loyalty to "woke" cultural movements and should not be taken into account.
"I just vetoed my first bill. This bill would risk your retirement savings by making it illegal to consider risk factors MAGA House Republicans don't like. Your plan manager should be able to protect your hard-earned savings — whether Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene likes it or not," Biden announced in a Monday tweet.
The bill specifically ended enforcement of a new Labor Department rule that urged private retirement plan fiduciaries to consider ESG in their investment decisions.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., blasted Biden for the veto on Monday, saying Biden was placing "radical" social agendas over the American people.
Manchin wrote in a statement:
"This Administration continues to prioritize their radical policy agenda over the economic, energy and national security needs of our country, and it is absolutely infuriating. West Virginians are under increasing stress as we continue to recover from a once in a generation pandemic, pay the bills amid record inflation, and face the largest land war in Europe since World War II. The Administration's unrelenting campaign to advance a radical social and environmental agenda is only exacerbating these challenges.With Biden's veto, the legislation now returns to Congress, but it is unlikely to receive the two-thirds majority support required to overcome a presidential veto.
"President Biden is choosing to put his Administration's progressive agenda above the well-being of the American people."