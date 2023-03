© Getty Images



"At the end of this I think we're gonna see there are probably six or seven Biden family members that were involved in various business schemes around the world."

"So this just shows how deep the Biden family was involved in this influence peddling scheme. It looks to me like these people, who are closely aligned with the Chinese Communist Party, sent $3 million to a shell corporation then they turned around and split it three ways with a third going to the Biden family - three different family members for no apparent reason. They didn't invest it in a business. They just, it appears, stuck it in their pocket. There's no explanation for why the Bidens have received this much money from our adversaries around the world."

"Oversight Committee staff will begin reviewing suspicious activity reports in camera at the Treasury Department Wednesday afternoon."

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer believes that more than half a dozen members of the Biden clan may have been involved in various worldwide business schemes that profited off their family name., shared the insight in a Wednesday night interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham.Referring to his panel's far-reaching probe, Comer (R-KY) said:Comer didn't mention any names in the interview andThe Oversight Committee chairman first revealed on Monday thatas being involved in the family's alleged influence-peddling operation.Comer told Ingraham that it remains unclear what the $3 million transaction was for.Comer also revealed during the interview that his committee is "on the hunt for about a dozen more" similar shady wire transfers.House Oversight Committee staff are currently in the process of reviewing A spokeswoman for the panel told The Post, using a Latin phrase referring to a private review:The Treasury Department granted the oversight panel access to the suspicious activity reports on Monday after reportedly attempting to stonewall the committee.Republicans argue that the Biden family's international business deals create conflicts of interest for the commander-in-chief and may even demonstrate corruption.