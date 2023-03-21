Puppet Masters
Trump moves to crush 'flawed' Georgia election inquiry
The Daily Wire
Tue, 21 Mar 2023 19:26 UTC
The legal team also seeks to "preclude the use of any evidence derived" from the report and the recusal of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's office, according to The New York Times.
"The results of the investigation cannot be relied upon and, therefore, must be suppressed given the constitutional violations," Trump's attorneys wrote in their motion in Georgia court. The attorneys asked that the motion get a hearing by a different judge than the one who oversaw the special grand jury.
"The whole world has watched the process of the (special purpose grand jury) unfold and what they have witnessed was a process that was confusing, flawed and, at times, unconstitutional," the filing also said, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "Given the scrutiny and gravity of the investigation and those individuals involved — namely, the movant President Donald J. Trump, this process should have been handled correctly, fairly and with deference to the law and the highest ethical standards."
Willis, a Democrat, may soon use the special grand jury's findings to pursue charges by impaneling a separate, regular grand jury. The prosecutor, who is investigating whether Trump and his allies illegally interfered in the 2020 election, told a judge in January, "decisions are imminent."
One disclosed section said a "majority" of the special grand jury believes perjury was committed by one or more witnesses. Another unsealed section said the panel determined by "unanimous vote" that there was no widespread fraud in Georgia's 2020 presidential election that could overturn the results.
Any recommendations that specific individuals be indicted remain under seal, though the leader of the Atlanta-based special grand jury, Emily Kohrs, divulged in media interviews how the report recommends multiple indictments. She also said despite her desire to subpoena Trump, the panel did not do so because of considerations about limited time and resources.
In an interview with CBS News, Trump's attorneys Jennifer Little and Drew Findling said the public comments by Kohrs affirmed their suspicions that the investigation had become "compromised" and raised concerns about the appearance of a "relationship" between prosecuting attorneys and the members of this grand jury.
Trump, who announced a third campaign for the White House in November, is facing other investigations. The former president denies any wrongdoing and claims politically motivated forces are targeting him.
One is being led by special counsel Jack Smith, who has been tasked with overseeing investigations into Trump's handling of government documents after leaving office and the circumstances leading up to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.
In another, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating alleged hush money payments to former porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election cycle. An indictment against Trump in that case could come as early as this week.