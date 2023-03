© ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images



© Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, Pool



Former President Donald Trump's lawyers moved on Monday to quash the report from a special grand jury in Georgia's 2020 election inquiry.The legal team also seeks to "preclude the use of any evidence derived" from the report and the recusal of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis's office , according to The New York Times Trump's attorneys wrote in their motion in Georgia court. The attorneys asked that the motion get a hearing by a different judge than the one who oversaw the special grand jury.the filing also said, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.Willis, a Democrat, may soon use the special grand jury's findings to pursue charges by impaneling a separate, regular grand jury. The prosecutor, who is investigating whether Trump and his allies illegally interfered in the 2020 election, told a judge in January, "decisions are imminent." Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney, who oversaw the special grand jury, allowed three sections of its report to be released last month. The panel interviewed 75 witnesses over the course of its work.One disclosed section said a "majority" of the special grand jury believes perjury was committed by one or more witnesses. Another unsealed section said the panel determined by "unanimous vote" that there was no widespread fraud in Georgia's 2020 presidential election that could overturn the results.Any recommendations that specific individuals be indicted remain under seal, though the leader of the Atlanta-based special grand jury, Emily Kohrs, divulged in media interviews how the report recommends multiple indictments. She also said despite her desire to subpoena Trump, the panel did not do so because of considerations about limited time and resources.In an interview with CBS News, Trump's attorneys Jennifer Little and Drew Findling said the public comments by Kohrs affirmed their suspicions that the investigation had become "compromised" andTrump, who announced a third campaign for the White House in November, is facing other investigations. The former president denies any wrongdoing and claims politically motivated forces are targeting him.One is being led by special counsel Jack Smith , who has been tasked with overseeing investigations into Trump's handling of government documents after leaving office and the circumstances leading up to the Capitol riot on January 6, 2021.In another, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is investigating alleged hush money payments to former porn star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election cycle. An indictment against Trump in that case could come as early as this week.