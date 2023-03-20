Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni on Thursday described gay people as "deviants" and called for an investigation into homosexuality as lawmakers in the conservative East African nation prepare to vote on an anti-LGBT bill.The bill, introduced earlier this month, proposes tough new penalties for same-sex relations in a country where homosexuality is already illegal, sparking criticism from human rights groups."The homosexuals are deviations from normal. Why? Is it by nature or nurture? We need to answer these questions," the 78-year-old said."We need a medical opinion on that. We shall discuss it thoroughly."The bill is due to be discussed next week, with a vote possible as early as Tuesday.Uganda is notorious for intolerance of homosexuality -- which is criminalised under colonial-era laws -- and strict Christian views on sexuality in general.Opposition politicians boycotted Thursday's speech to protest human rights violations, particularly the illegal detention and forced disappearance of their supporters.