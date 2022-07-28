© Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP



Deep-rooted Uganda-Russia relations

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Uganda on Tuesday as part of his Africa tour aimed at rallying support for the sanctions-hit country.He was received at the Entebbe International Airport by his Ugandan counterpart Abubaker Jeje Odongo.Lavrov earlier visited Egypt and the Republic of Congo. He will head to Ethiopia after a two-day stop in Uganda.After a closed-door meeting with Lavrov, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni said in a joint news conference that Russia has been supporting the anti-colonial African movement for the last 100 years.For his part,He said the two countries agreed to set up a lab to help prevent infectious diseases."We appreciate the position of Uganda, to the situation in and around Ukraine,He blamed the increasing food prices on the "illegal sanctions" imposed on Russia by Western countries in the wake of Moscow's war in Ukraine, now in its sixth month.He said that he hopes the UN can succeed in facilitating the removal of impediments to Russian products in the global market as agreed upon in the agreement brokered by Türkiye.On Friday, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed a landmark deal to resume grain exports through the Ukrainian ports of Odesa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny after months of blockade due to the war.Lavrov further said Russia was always open to negotiations with Ukraine, but western countries advised Ukraine against negotiating.Uganda relies on wheat exports from Ukraine and Russia to supplement its local food sources., according to COMTRADE, a UN trade data collection agency.Russia's war in Ukraine disrupted global supply chains causing a spike in wheat prices.Although Uganda maintained neutrality,Uganda's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Henry Okello Oryem said the tweet was Kainerugaba's personal opinion and not the country's official stance.Uganda established formal diplomatic relations with Russia more than 50 years ago.Russian leader, Vladimir Putin and Uganda's Museveni have had a good decade of increasing communication and cooperation.Uganda has been trying to attract Russian private investors. Last year, Russia's Joint Stock Company Global Security was awarded a 10-year contract to install a digital monitoring system in all motorcycles and vehicles in Uganda.