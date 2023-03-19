© AAP



Australia has "absolutely not" given the US any commitment as part of the Aukus negotiations that it would join its top security ally in a potential future war over the status of Taiwan, the deputy prime minister has said.Richard MarlesMarles, who is also the defence minister, said on Sunday that China's rapid military buildup "shapes the strategic landscape in which we live".He told the ABC's Insiders programMarles said he would not speculate about a future conflict over Taiwan - a self-governed democracy of 24 million people that China has not ruled out taking by force - but argued it was "a completely separate question".The US is planning to sell Australia at least three - and as many as five - Virginia-class submarines in the 2030s. This attempts to fill the "capability gap" between the retirement of Australia's diesel-electric Collins-class submarines and the entry into service of British-designed, Australian-built nuclear-powered submarines from the 2040s.The ABC's David Speers asked Marles whether Australia had explicitly or implicitly given the US a commitment that it would join the ally in the event of a conflict over Taiwan, in return for access to the Virginia-class submarines."The answer to that is of course not," Marles replied. "Of course not - and nor was one sought. I've listened to that conjecture from a number of commentators. It is plain wrong."Pressed to confirm there was "no quid pro quo", Marles added: "Absolutely not. And I couldn't be more unequivocal than that."Marles reiterated that "the moment that there is a flag on the first of those Virginia-class submarines in the early 2030s is the moment that that submarine will be under the complete control of the Australian government of the day".but the primary intent here was to "make our contribution to the stability of the region, to the collective security of the region"."What Australians do in respect of any conflict is always a matter for an Australian government of the day to control, and this doesn't remove any one ounce of that control."Marles was reluctant to name China as a threat to Australia's shipping lanes, but argued that Beijing was "seeking to shape the world around it in a way that we've not seen it do prior to the last decade".China had created artificial islands and asserted sovereignty in a way that was not consistent with the UN convention on the law of the sea or the ruling of an international tribunal in 2016, Marles said.Marles acknowledged that a lot of that trade was with China, but added: "All of our trade to Japan, all of our trade to South Korea - two of our top five trading partners - goes through the South China Sea."The only point to make here is that the maintenance of the rules-based order, as we understand it, freedom of navigation, freedom of overflight, is completely in Australia's interests ... and that's why we have to walk down path that we are."On Friday the Chinese foreign ministry repeated its longstanding claims thata foreign ministry spokesperson, Wang Wenbin, said at a regular press conference."The discussions have been going well at an officials level ... the offer is still there to go, I've accepted that offer," Farrell said."Everything is pointing in the right direction for a stabilisation of the relationship and I'd be very confident that that process would continue."