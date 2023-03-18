© Unknown

"Deny, deflect, minimise & mock your enemies questions. Don't engage them in good faith, they're attacking you with a view to undermining you. Don't fall for it. Don't give them an inch."

— Aimee Terese on Twitter

The net effect of all the lying propaganda laid on the public by the people running things lo these many recent years isto gross political shocks. Momentous things happen and almost instantly get swallowed up by time, as by some voracious cosmic amoeba that thrives on human malignancy.As if all the operations around finance in this land were not already unsound and degenerate enough,It's now official: from here forward there will be no consequences for banking fraud, poor decision-making, fiduciary recklessness, self-dealing, or any of the other risks attendant to the handling of other people's money. Bailing out the Silicon Valley Bank and Barney Frank's deluxe Signature Bank means thatsomething goes wrong.The trouble, of course, is that the government doesn't have the means to bail out every bank. Its only resort is to ask the Federal Reserve towhere the illusion of wealth is conjured to paper-over ever greater fissures in the splintering matrix of racketeering that America has become. That will quickly translate into US dollars losing value, that is, accelerating inflation, which is how nature punishes you when your government lies and pretends that it has a bad situation well-in-hand.and is going to get a whole lot worse as new and subsidiary shocks thunder through the weeks and months ahead, until the whole wicked business blows. Likewise, the reactions of our government will only get more tragi-comically pathetic. The harder this gang of feckless, wannabe control freaks pretends to control events, the faster events spin out of control.fuels, crops, metals, materials, labor, and the value-added products made from them. Since that divorce has already happened, the need arises for something else that can function as money (a store of wealth, an index of value, and a medium of exchange). The government will pretend that a Central Bank Digital Currency is that something else.backstopping everything and everybody, thenThat would be another illusion.This CBDC would not be "money" representing wealth because America's wealth is going, going, gone, pissed away, falling apart, de-laminating, oxidizing, rusting in the rain, going up in a vapor. Think of all those mortgaged cars on the road racking up the mileage until they're worthless and all those mortgaged suburban houses built out of particle-board and vinyl smeared all over the landscape, decomposing into their constituent chemicals — over time,coldcocked by entropy and, by extension, the laws of the universe. The CBDC would just be a computerized tracking apparatus for zombies lurching pointlessly around that dead zone... a final insult. The CBDC is already DOA, only the CB doesn't know it.One big mistake so many commentators and observers are making takes us back to the matter of cancelled moral hazard, and of consequence in general:By which I mean things stop working, including the elemental things like your ability to get food, fix whatever breaks, and keep the lights on.The potential disorder is why our government will probably not be able to fix itself. The disorder may go on for quite a while, but eventually the survivors will synergetically fix their circumstances themselves working in-step with the emergent mandates of reality. Having lived through, it will come as an ecstatic shock to learn that the world requires us to pay attention to what is really happening and to act accordingly. We'll find ways to get food, make some things work, and shine some lights in the darkness, if perhaps not by means we're familiar with now.In the meantime,ruling over us with its drag queen commissars, lawless Lawfare vandals, race hustlers, agents provocateurs, informers, censors, prosecutors, inquisitors, jailers, and propagandists — the worst collection of imbeciles, grifters, and villains ever assembled into political party.