"It is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the Kingdom of Heaven."

All this, you understand, is just the precursor for we 'non psychopaths' to be upgraded into chipped and cloned cyborgs, known as Transhumans.

Julian Rose is an early pioneer of UK organic farming, writer, international activist, entrepreneur and holistic teacher. He is Co-founder of the Hardwick Alliance for Real Ecology. Julian's latest book Overcoming the Robotic Mind - Why Humanity Must Come Through is strongly recommended reading for this time: see www.julianrose.info He is a regular contributor to Global Research.

'Net Zero', what does it mean? Does anyone know? Who drempt-up this slogan?Put together, these two words don't actually have any meaning. 'Net' is usually used as a shortened form of 'netto' (netto/brutto) a term used in accountancy describing a sum of money remaining after tax or expenses have been deducted.So what could 'Net Zero' possibly mean? That nothing will be left once zero carbon has been achieved?The term seems to ape, no doubt for good reason, the one chosen to describe the blackened hole in the ground left after the devastation of 9/11: Ground Zero.Look at it this way, by reducing carbon dioxide to nil (zero carbon)Basic biology reveals that is indeed the case.So what the inventors of 'Net Zero' seem to be suggesting is thatOr have I got something wrong? Have 'they' quietly dropped CO2 as the arch baddie of the past three decades - and areThis is, after all, what they did by surreptitiouslya couple of decades ago. A classic slight of hand by the cabal spin doctors.Let's scrutinise the history a little more thoroughly.A project which states that a deadly form of anthropogenic 'warming' is being caused by the burning of fossil fuels, and that the stated need is therefore to completely dispense with all fossil fuels by 2050.But doing a little elementary research reveals that what one sees coming out of factory chimneys, in ubiquitous media photographs, is not CO2. It is mostly water vapour, plus nitrous oxides, carbon monoxide, methane, water vapour and various forms of particulates, with noxiousThis corroborates with scientific tests done on the composition of the upper atmosphere, which find thatabove natural atmospheric CO2.So what the perpetrators of 'net zero' are doing is towithout which neither we nor plant life could survive,responsible for causing catastrophic changes to the world's climate.This is, of course, an outrageous conclusion to come to; but should its outrageousness cancel out its logic? Could it be that all two thousand 'scientists' employed by the International Commission on Climate Change' (IPCC) failed to get a pass in biology at secondary school - and then went on to become Emeritus experts on climate change?The fact is that 'Net Zero' is telling us thatwhile the elite cabal running this deception racket have created their own unique CO2 subterranean storage ecosphere, of thriving plants, pure water and all the nutrients needed to carry on pretty much as before. Maybe better?- and that looks probable - then announcing that The Great Reset/Green New Deal has adopted 'Net Zero' by 2050, has a certain logic.Therefore, looked at from the perspective of the psychopath, among the first thing to be done to 'save the planet' would be to find a good reason to get rid of the anthropogenic (human) causal agent behind the 'destruction of the planet' wouldn't it?But in the meantime,- once the depopulation process is well enough advanced and provided there is little or no resistance to their ploy forthcoming.Our 'happiness' will of course, be due to the fact thathave studied the bible, and taken note of the words of Jesus Christ:So they will kindly do the removal of the riches job for us, liberating us from our private wealth and therefore releasing us from the material ties that prevent us attaining a higher state of consciousness.One can see by uncle Klause's patronising attitude to his hand picked dictators that he is proud of having found such a convenient way of opening heaven's gates for humanity and thereby simultaneously 'saving the world from global warming'.Killing two birds with one stone is a sought after achievement for the soulless psychopath.Achieving 'Net Zero' must be done with a smile. After all, making people believe that 'to save the world' they must first of all abandon their accustomed diets and instead chew on greatly superior laboratory raised and processed chicken thighs, garnished with a sprinkling of ground insect bodies and a special side dish of genetically modified hydroponically raised tomatoes - may not be easy. So a big American style smile should do the trick.However a frown may be necessary to convey the seriousness of the fact that if cows are allowed to remain part of the farm animal kingdom,But 'a smile' may once again be necessary to convey the fact that farmers who tend the fields are to be replaced by armies of robots,Places in which every need will be catered for, by an all seeing all doing digitalised electro magnetic grid known as the 'internet of things'.and no doubt administer a sharp shock on anyone who steps out of line.Selling this one may not be so difficult, as the sales slogan will be "Let us do your thinking for you." And since a rather significant proportion of mankind seems largely incapable of meaningful thought, it may be quite easy to sell them the added convenience of letting a piece of tech take over what's left of the onerous task of having to activate one's brain cells.The psychos having drained the planet of oxygen and having already killed-off a large percentage of humans via weaponised vaccines and a plethora of special laboratory designed diseases.Not a pretty tale to tell, I'm afraid. But can anyone categorically tell me I've got it all wrong? That it is not the elite cabal dream goal to haveIs this the image that Net Zero is supposed to conjure-up? To sufficiently incite us to give-up our lives for whatever it is supposed to stand for? Ground Zero mark 2?There are demons on the loose. They thrive on chaos and fear. They muddle-up greenhouse gases, methane, carbon and whatever other elements of nature they can sell as speeding-upIt's a sort of game - in which, at any time, any one factor can be pointed-up as the evil agent of planetary destruction.They get their greatest kicks fromThey like to distort language and the meaning of words so as to create a twisted version of reality.Thus, 'Net Zero' is a diabolical agenda sold as a saviour formula.But once we know this, we are more than half way towards defeating it.