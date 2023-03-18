An FSB border-guard service facility in Rostov-on-Don became engulfed in flames, reportedly killing one person.A huge fire has broken out in the building of the Russian Federal Security Service's (FSB) border guard in the port city of Rostov-on-Don. Clouds of thick black smoke could be seen billowing from the city center on Thursday morning, as residents published video footage of the blaze on social media.Golubev also stressed that there is no threat of fire spreading to neighboring apartment buildings, but stated that, for safety reasons, residents are being evacuated. He added that investigations into the incident are underway.Rostov-on-Don is one of the largest cities in Russia's Southern Federal District, with a population of over one million. It lies at the southeastern end of the Don river, about 50 kilometers away from where the river meets the Sea of Azov. The port city is also located next to the Lugansk and Donetsk people's republics, which became part of Russia in September of 2022.