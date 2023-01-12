A huge fire broke out in a warehouse near Dmitrovskaya metro station in Moscow on the afternoon of 10 January. The 500-sq.-m roof of the building has collapsed and aircraft have been brought in to put the fire out.Details: The fire started in a car wash building at 1 Dobrolyubov Street and covers an area of 2,000 sq. m. Next to the car wash is an annexe providing accommodation.The 500-sq.-m roof of the building later collapsed.Aircraft have reportedly been brought in to extinguish the fire.