fire Vladivostok
© Twitter@NOELreports
Screenshot of the fire in Vladivostok.
A huge fire broke out in a confectionery warehouse on an industrial estate in the Russian city of Vladivostok.

A huge fire has been blazing for some hours this evening, Saturday, December 17, in a warehouse located on an industrial estate in the Russian city of Vladivostok. According to local online reports, the facility manufactures confectionery goods.

Around 1,100m² of the 'Yashinko' building has been destroyed according to reports, and the roof has allegedly collapsed as well. There has been no confirmation as to the cause of the huge blaze.

The prosecutor's office in Vladivostok allegedly reported that the cause of the fire was probably the lack of a fire alarm system, but this has not been confirmed.


Comment: That doesn't explain how the cause of the fire.


One user on social media geolocated the incident and said the industrial estate also contains businesses including auto repair shops and furniture manufacturing.

Video footage posted online shows the spectacular fire burning churning out clouds of thick black smoke into the night sky.