A huge fire has been blazing for some hours this evening, Saturday, December 17, in a warehouse located on an industrial estate in the Russian city of Vladivostok. According to local online reports, the facility manufactures confectionery goods.
Around 1,100m² of the 'Yashinko' building has been destroyed according to reports, and the roof has allegedly collapsed as well. There has been no confirmation as to the cause of the huge blaze.
The prosecutor's office in Vladivostok allegedly reported that the cause of the fire was probably the lack of a fire alarm system, but this has not been confirmed.
Comment: That doesn't explain how the cause of the fire.
One user on social media geolocated the incident and said the industrial estate also contains businesses including auto repair shops and furniture manufacturing.
Video footage posted online shows the spectacular fire burning churning out clouds of thick black smoke into the night sky.
They are fighting a nation with superior military force and technology and have previously fought such a battle on their own land and destroyed the invaders, not once but twice.. without the technology that is available in today's death and destruction war fare.
Both sides are using information propaganda. The chessboard timer is on hold, I don't know how one calls it in chess.
The winter offensive...