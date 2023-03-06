"An explosion in a coke gas works' shop in Vidnoye. A pump tower with benzol is on fire. A 20-meter high flame," he said.
According to a TASS source in emergencies services, the entire building of 200 square meters is consumed by the fire.
The fire at a coke gas works in the city of Vidnoye near Moscow has been localized, no one was hurt, a company spokesman told TASS on Sunday.
"AS fire broke out in the separating column. The fire has been localized. No one was hurt," he said, adding that there are no threats to the environment.
The Moscow Coke Gas Works, incorporated into PAO Mechel, produces coke, benzol and coal-tar resin.
Comment: Is it, as the commenter above thinks, that the sabotage attacks in Russia have resumed?