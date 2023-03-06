A fire broke out after an explosion at a coke gas works in the city of Vidnoye near Moscow, a spokesman for the Russian emergencies ministry's Moscow region department told TASS on Sunday."An explosion in a coke gas works' shop in Vidnoye.he said.According to a TASS source in emergencies services,The fire at a coke gas works in the city of Vidnoye near Moscow has been localized, no one was hurt, a company spokesman told TASS on Sunday."AS fire broke out in the separating column. The fire has been localized. No one was hurt," he said, adding that there are no threats to the environment.The Moscow Coke Gas Works, incorporated into PAO Mechel, produces coke, benzol and coal-tar resin.