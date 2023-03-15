© Intelligencer/Getty Images



1) US government bonds are the new "toxic security"

2) If SVB is insolvent, so is everyone else... including the Fed.

Anyone who has purchased long-term government bonds- banks, brokerages, large corporations, state and local governments, foreign institutions- are all sitting on enormous losses right now.

3) The 'experts' should have seen this coming

4) The unraveling can happen in an instant

5) This is going to keep happening

The guy who shakes hands with thin air insisted this morning that the banking system is safe. Nothing to see here, people.