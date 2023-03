© Alex Wong/Getty Images



Trump on 'Cunning' Kim Jong Un

Classified Materials Probe

Former President Donald Trump is set to release 150 private letters sent to him from an array of high-profile political figures and celebrities including former presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, and Oprah Winfrey.Among them is a letter from television host Winfrey dating back to 2000 in which she says: "Too bad we're not running for office. What a team!" according to the report.The latest book marks the second official book to be released by the 45th president of the United States with Winning Team after the release of " Our Journey Together " — his first book since leaving office — in December 2021.Trump is the co-founder of Winning Team Publishing and his first book, which featured captioned photographs of his time in the White House, made $20 million in sales in the first two months, according to Axios."We spoke a lot, actually, we spoke a lot and I think we had really, you know, a great relationship," Trump said of the North Korean leader. "But I thought Kim Jong Un is a very, very interesting guy, and we had a good relationship. And I think he's not a happy person right now with respect to the Biden administration."Trump told reporters during last week's phone call that it was important to get along with certain leaders, including Putin, during his time in office, while stating that Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine would not have happened under his watch."Getting along with these leaders, when they have great, powerful weaponry and they you know, have war-like countries. You see that going on right now. Getting along is good. I will tell you Russia: zero chance that Russia would have gotten into Ukraine. Zero, it would have never ever happened," Trump said.Elsewhere during his phone call with reporters, Trump was asked whether his new book includes letters that were among the materials held at his Florida Mar-a-Lago home before federal agents searched it in early August last year.The Department of Justice is investigating Trump's handling of classified documents as well as that of President Joe Biden after classified materials were recently discovered at his home and former office.Trump noted that his office receives some "wonderful letters," some of which "we give out and some we don't.""I declassified — I had the power to declassify, do what I wanted to do in that regard as president," Trump said. "But we have some great letters, but a lot of these letters were put out anyway."Trump's latest book is priced at $99 and is currently available for preorder.